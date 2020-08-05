Horry County Schools: Detailing the 2 options for school reopening

Leaders at Horry County Schools say the type of distance learning that will likely happen at the start of the 2020-21 academic year will be significantly different than the type of learning students faced at the end of last year after schools closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

HCS offers three types of online learning depending on emergency situations, make-up days and, in recent cases, a pandemic.

For nearly three months at the end of last academic year, students were instructed through eLearning, which is used for emergency or short-term situations, said Boone Myrick, HCS chief officer for academics, during Tuesday’s board of education meeting.

“eLearning was never intended to be used for an extended period of time,” Myrick said, adding HCS was forced to use the form of learning last year due to emergency circumstances. During this upcoming school year, HCS was approved to use eLearning for make-up days.

Distance learning, which will be implemented in the upcoming school year’s reopening plans, and HCS Virtual also differ.

Horry County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a plan that includes two options for reopening schools in a nearly three-hour special meeting Tuesday night as they continue to navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

HCS’s plan includes two instructional options that will use distance and virtual learning.

Instructional Option 1 implements in-person instruction, hybrid or full distance learning based on the severity of the coronavirus in the county. HCS plans to determine if the first days of school will be virtual or in person based on the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s disease activity report Aug. 31. Low spread will be five days a week of face-to-face instruction, medium spread is hybrid learning with three days of distance learning and two days of face-to-face learning, and high spread is five days of virtual learning.

As of Monday, Horry County is a high spread county.

Instructional Option 2 allows students to return to school completely online through HCS Virtual. Students have through Aug. 10 to let the district know if they are interested. HCS Virtual requires a semester-long commitment to virtual learning.

HCS asks parents of students enrolled in HCS Virtual to be actively involved in supporting students and families must be able to print, scan and upload assignments in the virtual system.

With distant and all-virtual options, students will be required to participate in mandatory online classes with teachers.

The school district intended to send the plan Wednesday to the Education Department for consideration.