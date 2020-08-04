Horry County school board officially approves reopening plan; will send to state for approval

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a plan for reopening schools in a nearly three-hour special meeting on Tuesday night, attempting to navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey indicated that he would be forwarding the plan to the the South Carolina Department of Education and State Superintendent Molly Spearman on Wednesday.
“I feel real good. I talked to Molly Spearman last week. I’m anticipating her signing it by lunchtime," said Ken Richardson, the board's chairman.
Maxey was sympathetic to the tough decisions that face parents and teachers across the county.
"This has been a very challenging time for parents, students, the employees of Horry County," said Maxey.
Horry County Schools plans to begin the academic year Sept. 8, ending the year June 16, 2021, according to the district’s calendar. The district is offering two types of options for returning to school.
Instructional Option 1 includes in-person instruction based on the severity of the coronavirus in the county. HCS plans to determine if the first days of school will be virtual or in person based on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's disease activity report on Aug. 31. Low spread will be five days a week of face-to-face instruction, medium spread is hybrid learning with three days of distance learning and two days of face-to-face learning, and high spread is five days of virtual learning.
Currently, every county in South Carolina falls into the high spread category according to data released by DHEC on Monday.
When the district is deciding between virtual, hybrid or five days of face-to-face, Maxey said parents and students will be given time for the transition and decisions will not be made, for example, the night before returning to school.
Instructional Option 2 allows students to return to school exclusively online through HCS Virtual and have through Aug. 10 to sign up through HCS’s online form. The K-12 program requires a semester-long commitment.
Students enrolled in HCS Virtual may participate in extra curricular activities at the school where they are zoned.
All students will be required to wear face masks, unless there is a legitimate reason for a student not to wear one.
Maxey said there is “no way in the world” schools could pre-screen students for fever or other COVID-19 symptoms before going into schools due to the amount of students the district has, as parents and guardians will be asked to take students’ temperatures and pre-screen students in the morning before going to school.
Maxey did indicate that schools plan to have health and isolation rooms, while water fountains will be turned off in schools to help prevent the spread of germs.
Spearman approved Georgetown County School District’s plans for reopening, which include either a semester-long commitment to virtual learning or the remote to prime option. The board also met Tuesday night to discuss any revisions necessary and intends to hold a final vote on the plan Aug. 10. GCSD’s first day of school is also Sept. 8.