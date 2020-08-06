Horry County reports three new COVID-19 deaths, more than 50 new cases

More than 50 new coronavirus cases and three deaths were reported in Horry County on Thursday, lifting the county's overall totals to 8,341 and 141, respectively.
All three deaths reported were elderly patients, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. There have been 13 virus-related deaths in the Horry County this week.
DHEC reports Georgetown County cases increased by 11, bringing its total to 1,344. It was the fifth consecutive day without a COVID-19 death.
In South Carolina, DHEC announced 1,295 new confirmed cases and 44 additional deaths, bringing the state's total cases to 96,132 and 1,863 deaths.
The 44 deaths were reported from Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Spartanburg, Sumter and York.
The state agency reported that 1,492 patients are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, 356 are in ICU and 276 are ventilated.
Rate per 100K
Georgetown: 2,144.22
Horry: 2,355.68
Percent of deaths vs. state total
Georgetown: 1 percent
Horry: 7.4 percent
Probable Cases
Georgetown: 1
Horry: 30
Probable Deaths
Georgetown:1
Horry: 3