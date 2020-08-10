Horry County reports three COVID-19 deaths; cases in Horry, Georgetown counties fall week over week

The state health department reported three coronavirus-related deaths in Horry County along with 31 new cases on Monday.

Two of the county's deaths were elderly patients and the other was middle-aged, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Horry County's cases increased to 8,593 and virus-related deaths reached 153.

Deaths due to the virus went down slightly last week in Horry County. Between Aug. 3-9, there were 22 virus-related deaths compared with 25 deaths between July 27-Aug. 2, according to DHEC data.

Coronavirus cases also decreased in Horry County as DHEC reported 415 new cases last week and 640 the previous week.

DHEC reported seven new cases in Georgetown County with no new virus-related deaths Monday. The county's cases grew to 1,461. Last week, the county reported one death, a decrease from the three deaths the previous week. Cases also dropped with DHEC reporting 94 last week and 186 the previous week.

Tidelands Health plans to host a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Precious Blood of Christ Church, 1633 Waverly Rd in Pawleys Island.

DHEC announced 718 new confirmed cases and 17 additional deaths, increasing the state total to more than 100,000 and 1,966 deaths. Health officials reported deaths Monday from Berkeley, Charleston, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Lexington, Oconee, Orangeburg, and Richland. There is one probable case officials are still investigating.

There are currently 1,353 virus-related patients hospitalized in South Carolina.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,330.89

Horry: 2,426.85

Percent of deaths vs. state total

Georgetown: 0.9 percent

Horry: 7.7 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 0

Horry: 32

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 5