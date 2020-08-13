You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Horry County reports five new confirmed coronavirus deaths, with 79.2% hospital bed occupancy

  • Updated
SCDHEC update
Provided/SCDHEC

Horry County reported five confirmed coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing its overall total to 165, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county also added 37 confirmed cases, pushing its total to 8,706. Horry County has recorded nine deaths this week, while it has a 79.2 percent hospital bed occupancy.

Georgetown County also announced one additional death, a day after it reported five deaths. The county also added six new cases, moving its total to 1,496.

The state agency reported 907 new confirmed cases and 35 confirmed deaths in the state, increasing the state total to 103,051 with 2,089 deaths.

The 35 deaths were from Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Clarendon, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Marion, Newberry, Oconee, Richland, and Spartanburg.

Out of the deaths, nine were middle-aged and 26 were elderly. 

1,322 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday. Of these, 201 were on ventilators and 323 were in ICU.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,386.73

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


Horry: 2,458.76

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.1%

Horry: 7.7%

Probable cases

Georgetown: 2

Horry: 37

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 6

Tags

Reporter

Kareem Wilson covers health for the Georgetown and Myrtle Beach area for the Georgetown Times. He previously covered entertainment and community news for the Charlotte Post in Charlotte, NC.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News