Horry County reports five new confirmed coronavirus deaths, with 79.2% hospital bed occupancy

Horry County reported five confirmed coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing its overall total to 165, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county also added 37 confirmed cases, pushing its total to 8,706. Horry County has recorded nine deaths this week, while it has a 79.2 percent hospital bed occupancy.

Georgetown County also announced one additional death, a day after it reported five deaths. The county also added six new cases, moving its total to 1,496.

The state agency reported 907 new confirmed cases and 35 confirmed deaths in the state, increasing the state total to 103,051 with 2,089 deaths.

The 35 deaths were from Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Clarendon, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Marion, Newberry, Oconee, Richland, and Spartanburg.

Out of the deaths, nine were middle-aged and 26 were elderly.

1,322 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday. Of these, 201 were on ventilators and 323 were in ICU.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,386.73

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Horry: 2,458.76

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.1%

Horry: 7.7%

Probable cases

Georgetown: 2

Horry: 37

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 6