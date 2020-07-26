Horry County records single-week record number of coronavirus deaths

According to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Horry County recorded 19 coronavirus deaths between July 20-26, setting a new single-week record for the county.

Horry County's previous single-week record for deaths was 17 between July 6-12, according to DHEC, which first started reporting deaths in mid-March.

Between July 20-26, the county did see a dip in overall number of cases with 730, which included 86 reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 7,450. The county has had 103 deaths due to the virus and there are two probable deaths, according to DHEC.

While Horry County's coronavirus-related deaths climbed, deaths in Georgetown County remain low.

Between July 20-26, DHEC reported four deaths in Georgetown County, with the county reporting its first death in April and the number of deaths remaining at three until July.

Between July 3-13, DHEC has reported seven deaths. Georgetown County hit a record-high number for coronavirus cases in a single day with 84 on July 15.

On Sunday, Georgetown County reported 11 new coronavirus cases, bring their total to 1,100 with 15 deaths.

At a statewide level, health officials report an 88% recovery rate for the total positive coronavirus cases in South Carolina. On Sunday, cases of the virus in South Carolina surpassed 80,800, according to DHEC, with 1,400 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.