Horry County logs one additional COVID-19 death; Georgetown County registers zero again

For the fifth consecutive day, Georgetown County registered no coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Meanwhile, Horry County had one COVID-19-related death, pushing its total to 142. There were 59 new cases reported on Friday, lifting the county’s overall total to 8,456.

Georgetown County’s overall number is 1,418.

Across South Carolina, DHEC announced 1,265 confirmed cases, with 21 additional deaths.

The overall statewide total is now 97,554 and 1,883 deaths.

Probable cases are at 708 and 79, respectively.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,262.28

Horry: 2,388.15

Percent of deaths vs. state total

Georgetown: 1 percent

Horry: 7.4 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 30

Probable deaths

Georgetown:1

Horry: 4