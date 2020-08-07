You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Horry County logs one additional COVID-19 death; Georgetown County registers zero again

  • Updated
Latest COVID-19 update from DHEC

For the fifth consecutive day, Georgetown County registered no coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Meanwhile, Horry County had one COVID-19-related death, pushing its total to 142. There were 59 new cases reported on Friday, lifting the county’s overall total to 8,456.

Georgetown County’s overall number is 1,418.

Across South Carolina, DHEC announced 1,265 confirmed cases, with 21 additional deaths.

The overall statewide total is now 97,554 and 1,883 deaths.

Probable cases are at 708 and 79, respectively.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,262.28

Horry: 2,388.15

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


Percent of deaths vs. state total

Georgetown: 1 percent

Horry: 7.4 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 30

Probable deaths

Georgetown:1

Horry: 4

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News