Horry County logs 56 new coronavirus cases, Georgetown adds 22

Horry County recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday, moving the overall totals to 7,857 and 119, respectively.

In Georgetown County, there were 22 new cases announced by DHEC, with no confirmed deaths. The county's total sits at 1,210 cases and 16 deaths. DHEC is still investigating one probable death in the county.

As of Thursday, more than 745,000 tests have been conducted in the state and there are 1,563 hospitalized coronavirus patients — with 389 in the ICU and 245 on a ventilator.

DHEC announced 1,636 new cases and 48 confirmed deaths on Thursday, bringing South Carolina's total to 87,117 cases and 1,600 deaths. The state reported 20 new probable cases and eight new probable deaths.

Out of the 48 deaths, 10 were middle-aged and 38 were elderly patients from Abbeville, Bamberg, Barnwell, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Clarendon, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

Officials are still investigating eight patients from Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Georgetown, Greenville, Jasper and York counties.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 1,930.44

Horry: 2,218.98

Percent of deaths vs. state total

Horry: 7.4 percent

Georgetown: 1.0 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 16

Probable Deaths

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 2

Percent of tests that were positive: 21.5 percent