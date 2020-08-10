Horry County courts to open with new guidelines for jury trials

Stepping into a courtroom in Horry County will look vastly different in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Carolina Supreme Court recently announced that it approved Aiken, Horry and Laurens counties to hold jury trials starting in August.

If they are successful, South Carolina will develop a system for the rest of the 43 counties in the state to resume trials. According to Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, the court administration picked a small, midsize and a large court to be the first ones in the state to resume cases.

He said that Laurens County, a small jurisdiction, began the first week of August and Horry, one of the largest, will start the week of the 10th. Aiken County, a midsize court, will conduct a trial during the week of August 24.

“Each court is picking cases a little bit different, but what we wanted to do is to put together a trial list of drug cases,” Richardson said.

He stated those types of cases were chosen because they do not require as many witnesses to appear in court and some have already pleaded guilty to their crime.

Courtrooms have also been redesigned in Horry County for the safety of everyone involved.

Most jury trials have all potential jurors come on Monday mornings to start a case for each week, but Solicitor Richardson said the courts will have new safety procedures due to the virus.

“What we are doing is bringing in half of the prospective jurors at 9:30 a.m. and a half at 1:30 p.m. to allow for more social distancing,” he said.

Potential jurors will be required to wear a mask and will have their temperatures taken before they enter the courtroom. Gloves will not be required except if a piece of evidence is handled. The witness box will have plexiglass surrounding it while jurors also will be spaced out.

Instead of using a jury deliberation room with a conference table, the court also will utilize a nearby smaller courtroom to space the jury panel out.

“I don’t want one person to get sick,” he said. “This will be a learning experience.”

Renee Elvis, Clerk of Court for the county, said that it has been a challenge during these times to fill a jury pool to try cases.

“It seems that most people in this county have been touched, know that somebody who has been touched or lived with someone that has been touched by this virus,” Elvis said. “In the hotspot that we are; we just hope we get enough to pull a panel.”

“We don’t have a model to go by,” she said. “We’ve never had to deal with something like this. We don’t have procedures to go by, so we are just having to kind of adlib it as we go.”