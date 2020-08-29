You are the owner of this article.
Horry County adds 64 new COVID-19 cases, first deaths in 8 days

For the first time in eight days, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Horry County on Saturday.

The county had three deaths, all deemed “elderly” by DHEC, including one that had been on the probable death list since July 15.

Horry County also had its largest single-day total of confirmed cases in weeks, with DHEC reporting 64, giving the county 80 over the past 48 hours. The county’s overall case total now sits at 9,239, with 172 confirmed deaths.

Meanwhile, DHEC reported no deaths in Georgetown County on Saturday, while the county has had 20 confirmed cases over the past two days. The county’s overall case total is now 1,672, with 36 deaths.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 83.3 percent in Horry County and 100 percent in Georgetown County.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,667.52

Horry: 2,609.29

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.46 percent

Horry: 6.9 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 50

Horry: 88

Probable deaths

Georgetown:1

Horry: 9

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

