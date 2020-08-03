Horry and Georgetown counties report no daily coronavirus deaths

Both Horry and Georgetown counties reported zero coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, while also seeing a dip in daily COVID-19 reported cases.

Horry County posted 45 new cases, bringing its total to 8,147. Meanwhile, Georgetown added 18 cases and now has a total of 1,306.

South Carolina reported 1,105 new confirmed cases and 11 new deaths, increasing the state total to 92,404 and 1,721, respectively.

The 11 deaths came from Aiken, Bamberg, Calhoun, Charleston, Chester, Dorchester, Florence, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, and Spartanburg. Seven deaths are still being investigated by officials in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Greenville and Spartanburg.

For hospitals, state health officials said they are still working on creating a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state. They said a new system will be coming soon. Out of the 1,401 patients hospitalized, 366 were in ICU and 224 on ventilators.

For anyone looking to get tested, there is planned drive-thru coronavirus testing on Aug.4 at Precious Blood of Christ Church at 1633 Waverly Road in Pawleys Island. The testing will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more mobile testing sites, check out the DHEC website.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,086

Horry: 2,300

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Percent of deaths vs. state total

Horry: 7.4%

Georgetown: 1%

Probable cases

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 27

Probable Deaths

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 2