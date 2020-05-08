Homeless to Hope telethon raises more than $160,000

The annual Homeless to Hope telethon has raised more than $160,000 that will be used to help the estimated 1,600 homeless people in the tri-county area move into stable housing.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring kicked off the campaign at noon on Friday. The event, which was held virtually because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ran until about 8 p.m. and featured performances by Shovels & Rope, Charleton Singleton, Sandrina Dunning and Stephen Washington, Steep Canyon Rangers and others.

"Nobody's finances are as good as they were ... but these are the people we can help the most," Haynie said. "Homelessness is like floods, hurricanes and the viral pandemic: there are no boundaries between us."

Organizers hoped to raise $200,000 to help unsheltered homeless people move into permanent housing in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and Summerville. As of 8 p.m. on Friday, the event raised $168,680.

The final amount could increase by Saturday or Sunday as final donations are counted.

The fund, created in 2016, can be used to cover deposits, fees and first month's rent. It also supports the Navigation Center, which provides health and employment services for those without shelter.

The cause is especially pressing in the midst of the pandemic, Tecklenburg said, as thousands of state residents have filed for unemployment.

Waring had challenged every mayor in South Carolina to donate $100 to the cause.

The eight-hour lineup includesd 27 artists from the Charleston area, each of whom was streaming a socially distanced performance. In keeping with the pandemic, Tecklenburg and Hamilton performed Duke Ellington's "Don't Get Around Much Anymore."

Two other local programs, God's Hot Dog Ministry and Hope to Home Furniture Resource, each were awarded $1,000 for their service to the homeless community. The ministry serves hot meals to about 100 people each day, while Hope to Home furnishes empty houses with essentials for those transitioning from homelessness.

To watch streamed videos from the event visit the Homeless to Hope Fund YouTube page, and to find out more about the fund visit homelesstohopefund.org.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.