Historic surge in SC unemployment continued last week amid coronavirus pandemic

South Carolina's record-breaking streak in unemployment continued last week as 87,686 more people signed up for jobless benefits amid the pandemic.

The numbers mean more than 272,560 South Carolinians submitted a new unemployment application over the past month, as the state's once-bustling economy fell apart due to the public health crisis.

Those numbers are like nothing the state has seen before and emphasize the significant damage being inflicted on the state's workforce.

By comparison, the state's Department of Employment and Workforce only collected 7,943 unemployment claims for the entire month of February.

The figures emphasize the monumental task that lies ahead once the virus is brought under control and the state can begin to reopen businesses and restart the economy.

The 272,560 people who applied for unemployment over the past month is equal to roughly 11 percent of the people in South Carolina who had a job at the end of February. It's also more than the estimated population of Charleston and Columbia combined.

With salaries and wages being wiped out and other jobs unavailable, the unemployment benefits are now a lifeline for people. That's why Congress passed a law at the end of March expanding the benefits and eligibility for unemployment insurance programs across the country.

DEW began implementing parts of that federal law this week by supplementing each person's unemployment benefits by $600 per week. Normally, the most money someone could qualify for in South Carolina is $327 per week.

Since Sunday, the agency has paid out more than $114 million in additional benefits to people through that federal program which is set to last until July 25.

Officials at DEW are also busy overhauling the agency's website to be able to handle a new group of applicants, including people who are self employed and others who work as independent contractors.

Those workers were unable to qualify for unemployment previously, but Congress enabled them to temporarily cash in during the pandemic. DEW expects to start processing claims from those people next week.

The unprecedented wave in claims, however, continues to cause problems for many people seeking assistance, with technological glitches and backed-up phone lines slowing down applications.

Tod Wilson, a 50-year-old Hanahan resident, said he's been trying to apply since the third week in March.

Like many others, Wilson has struggled to get his information submitted correctly through the state's online portal. At first, he couldn't get the website to recognize Hanahan as a legitimate address.

Now, the website keeps rejecting the date he started work at J&P Outfitters, where he worked in screen printing and embroidery for the past six years. It tells him he needs to enter a date within the past 80 years, even though he started in 2014.

He's called the state's hotline repeatedly but has yet to reach anyone.

Part of the problem is the sheer number of people accessing the system. DEW has emphasized the agency is dealing with an unprecedented number of claims that dwarfs anything it saw even during the Great Recession.

The agency continues to announce new efforts to improve customer service.

On Thursday, DEW added a "chat bot" to its website to help answer commonly-asked questions about the unemployment system.

The agency also announced it had increased the staffing level at its call centers from 46 people to 292 workers. The goal, DEW said, is to have more than 500 customer service representatives trained by next week.