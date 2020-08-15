High Wire Distilling, Southeastern Grocers among those doing good deeds for SC residents during pandemic

Local and statewide groups doing good deeds during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Stokes Volkswagen and local sports show JB & Goldwater (Jamie Bradford and Darren Goldwater) teamed up with the Lowcountry Hope Center’s Bread Basket for a non-perishable food drive May 6-8 for the food insecure population struggling during the pandemic. “These are our neighbors. Let’s continue to work together to help them,” said Mike Mazell, general manager with Stokes Volkswagen and an original board member with North Charleston’s Cathedral of Praise when it founded the Bread Basket. Food donors also were entered to win a variety of prizes from the dealership, including free oil changes for a year, tire rotation, car-detailing services and a new set of tires.

From May 6-12, Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of local Bi-Lo stores, decorated the front entrance of its grocery stores with unique and colorful chalk art in celebration of area nurses for National Nurses Week. Appreciative messages included “Superheroes Wear Capes” and “We Love Our Nurses,” complete with bright designs and pictures, carefully drawn around social distancing reminders on the ground. In addition, the stores partnered with health care facilities to deliver thousands of sweet treats, such as cupcakes and cookie cakes, for the nurses to enjoy, along with words of encouragement and support. Recipients included Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Laurens Hospital.

Anthony Hucker, president and CEO with Southeastern Grocers, said the company is “proud to support the frontline heroes who are caring for our neighbors” and is showing gratitude “for their sacrifice and bravery as they continue to work around the clock to keep us all healthy and safe.”

Cullum Constructors Inc., a construction contracting and maintenance company for commercial and industrial facilities, corporately based in North Charleston with services in Columbia and Greenville, contributed $200,000 to its Employee COVID-19 Relief Fund on May 5, in recognition of its employees’ additional costs and sacrifices.

Chris Cullum, president of the company, said “employees have faced many uncertainties. Families, lives and routines have been interrupted by health concerns and the many imposed restrictions on daily activities” and the company wanted to help during such an unprecedented time.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In May, Palmetto Brewing transported over 107 barrels of beer to local spirits maker High Wire Distilling because the product was expected to expire over the course of the community shutdown. High Wire then processed the beer into 140 gallons of FDA-approved hand sanitizer solution and added the necessary hydrogen peroxide, glycerin and distilled water to create the final formula.

After contacting Charleston Councilman Mike Seekings and coordinating with Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia, 55-gallon drums were transported to Fire Station 8 on Huger Street downtown and Fire Station 14 on Memorial Drive in West Ashley. Community members were able to use the self-serve dispensing drums to fill up their own 32-ounce bottles with fresh sanitizer.

On May 11, High Wire Distilling also delivered a 55-gallon container of hand sanitizer to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority for use throughout the CARTA system to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to riders. “We are traditionally a maker of gin and whiskey,” said High Wire co-founder Ann Marshall. “When the COVID-19 situation hit, we quickly pivoted to making hand sanitizer and … we wanted to do as much as we could to help the community stay in good health.”

In May, Nexton partnered with Halls Chophouse Nexton to help people celebrate important milestones while social distancing at home. A mix of military homecomings, cancer remission milestones, wedding anniversaries, graduations, birthdays and more were submitted across social media platforms. On May 7, 10 winners were chosen from all of the entries and received a complimentary bottle of wine and a personalized congratulatory video from the restaurant’s owners.

Naptime Kitchen, which focuses on ideas to help young mothers on a budget care for their children, donated more than $19,000 to the No Kid Hungry campaign and Lowcountry Food Bank in May. The money was a 50 percent portion of e-book earnings from owner/developer Kate Strickler, who has more than 76,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she shares her recipes and kitchen hacks with moms. This particular e-book is about how to plan meals and shop for groceries more efficiently.