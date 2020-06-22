High school football teams in Charleston begin workouts under coronavirus guidelines

With a protective mask covering the lower half of his face, West Ashley linebacker Caleb Edwards waited for the cue from his coach to run suicide drills in the school’s main gym.

When the bullhorn rang out, Edwards and the rest of the linebacker group jogged to the weight room to lift on equipment that had just been cleaned by fellow teammates before rotating to the next room for workouts.

“It’s different,” said Edwards, a junior at West Ashley. “This is new for all of us. But when I first got here, there were upperclassmen who showed me the way. I’m just glad I get to do the same for my teammates now.”

The Charleston County School District announced last week that high school sports teams could begin workouts on Monday. The district said schools must follow coronavirus guidelines put in place by the S.C. High School League, and provided free COVID-19 testing for coaches and students.

Donnie Kiefer, the head football coach at West Ashley, oversaw voluntary workouts at the school. Up to 36 players were allowed Monday, and those same kids can return on Wednesday. A different group of 36 will work out Tuesday and Thursday.

The students were divided into position groups, alternating between the cafeteria, both gyms, and the weight room.

“We didn’t want to work them too hard since it’s the first week back,” said Kiefer, who was hired in January after winning two state titles during his tenure at Green Sea Floyds in Horry County. “We’re keeping them spaced out, cleaning the equipment, and just starting this thing slowly.”

West Ashley has to keep workouts indoors for now because the team's football field is not yet ready. Elsewhere in Charleston County, Rocco Adrian, the interim head coach at Wando, led drills on the field for his team.

Adrian, who stepped into the role after longtime coach Jimmy Noonan took a job at Georgetown, said the team was limited to conditioning, light running and other activities on the field.

Adrian said the coaching staff and players are taking the coronavirus threat seriously.

“We did not let a kid in unless they sanitized their hands, wore a mask and had a gallon of water with their name on it,” Adrian said. “We made sure they stayed six feet apart and kept their masks up unless they were physically doing an activity.”

Adrian is tasked with keeping the momentum going for Wando, a Region 7-AAAAA team that last year posted its first winning record since 2016.

But expectations for the 2020 season are hard to make right now. Adrian is just happy his players are back on the field and knows they have to take things slow.

“For the first day, given everything that’s going on, I think it went pretty well,” he said. “We just have to continue implementing these procedures and try to make things smoother each time we go out.”