Headwinds knock Charleston port off record pace as fiscal year ends

In the midst of an ongoing trade war and a global pandemic, the State Ports Authority came close to setting another record for cargo moving through the Port of Charleston.
The port handled 1.31 million cargo containers of all sizes in fiscal 2020, which ended on June 30. That's about 47,000 containers short of the all-time record set a year ago. The port had been on track to set another record this year until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Chinese factories in the spring and shipping lines started canceling voyages. A total of 58 sailings were canceled at the port during the last half of the fiscal year.
"The pandemic impacted businesses across the board and our volumes reflect that," Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, said in a statement. "We hope to see continued recovery as we begin fiscal year 2021. We plan to continue growing and diversifying our cargo base with retail goods imports and transload exports, such as forest products and agricultural goods."
Newsome said he expects more challenges in the next six months — another 14 sailings have already been canceled — but hopes for a recovery during the second half of the fiscal year if a coronavirus vaccine is developed.
The pandemic also disrupted car sales in China, the biggest export market for BMW's manufacturing campus in Spartanburg County, and forced South Carolina vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to shut down for several weeks. Despite those problems, the port saw a 2.5 percent increase in exported cars — to 199,825 vehicles — during the fiscal year.
The number of cruise ship passengers passing through Union Pier in downtown Charleston also increased, despite a North American cruising ban that's been in place since mid-March due to the coronavirus. The port had 217,673 cruise passengers during the fiscal year — a 2.2 percent increase due to Carnival Cruise Line deploying a bigger ship at its Charleston base than in previous years.
Grant award
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has given a $400,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Lowcountry Council of Governments in Yemassee to update economic development plans and strengthen programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.