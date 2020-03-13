Harris Teeter limits buys, SC utilities give customers a break to ease economic coronavirus hit

Officials continued planning on Friday, designing plans to prevent coronavirus' spread through South Carolina and curtail the virus' economic impact.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday afternoon that he will declare a state of emergency, while local officials and private organizers began to call off gatherings and ease the pandemic's effects on residents.

Of 87 people the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has tested for COVID-19, 12 came back positive, and six of those 12 have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The single Charleston County patient has self-isolated, DHEC said. Officials are monitoring one case in Spartanburg and two in Lancaster, along with an eight-person hotspot in Kershaw County.

Charleston police are putting an "Alternative Call for Service Plan" in place to try and limit contacts for its employees amid concerns over the virus, said Charles Francis, an agency spokesman.

"Until further notice, officers may respond to complaints of nonviolent incidents that have occurred in the past with a telephone call to the complainant," Francis said. "Incident reports can still be written and follow-up investigations, where necessary, will still occur."

Incidents like thefts or vandalism that occurred at an earlier point in time are likely to be handed in this manner, he said.

"Supervisors will always be available to review the information provided by the caller to determine if a physical response is required," Francis said. "As always, The Charleston Police Department will continue to ensure the safety of our community through proactive patrol and rapid response to in-progress criminal activity. The procedure for citizens remains unchanged. Always call 911 if there is an emergency situation. If it is a non-emergency, please call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200."

As South Carolina authorities insist there's no reason to panic, local officials and event coordinators are preparing strategies in case of the virus' spread.

Harris Teeter placed a three-item limit on some products Friday, including toilet paper, water, pasta, canned meat, and medications for cold, flu and allergy.

State price gouging laws will go into effect as soon as McMaster has declared the state of emergency.

Several utilities in South Carolina are giving customers a break if they fall behind on their monthly bills, ensuring any financial distress caused the novel coronavirus won't limit people's access gas, water and electricity.

But other utility providers say they've yet to decide if they will forgo shutting off services if people's finances are damaged by the public health response to COVID-19.

"If washing your hands is the most protective thing we can do, why would we take away the water," said Clay Duffie, the general manage for Mount Pleasant Waterworks. "We always want to protect public health."

Fort Jackson in Columbia canceled basic combat training graduations Thursday night until at least April 30.

"I could not with a clear conscience, allow family members to travel from around the country ... to potentially put themselves or their soldiers at risk," Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., the base commander, said in a Thursday night statement.

Staff writers Andrew Brown and Gregory Yee contributed to this report.