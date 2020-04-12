Harris Pastides: How to reopen America

Understandably, we remain anxious and concerned about the important short-term issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, wondering, “Will I or members of my family get sick, is the supermarket clerk a carrier, or am I one,” and so on. Soon enough, however, our governments will need to recommend how and when we will be able to leave our family cocoons and re-emerge into our schools, workplaces and social circles.
Obviously, some of these activities are more important than others and none of these things can be resumed until states or other defined areas demonstrate a meaningful downward trend in infection rates, possibly, for as long as two weeks running.
Still, as an epidemiologist the most frequent questions I’ve been getting lately are “When will normalcy come?” and “What will the return to normalcy look like?” Governments are beginning to examine these questions. And it behooves us, as citizens, to be fully informed so that we can better understand the decisions that will have to be made, especially since our compliance will continue to be required and the strategies are not likely to be fully satisfying. By being better informed about the reasons for the steps to be taken, we can also try to influence those decisions as part of the democratic process. Importantly, starting to discuss these matters publicly and within families may help stall the growing epidemic of anxiety and other mental health symptoms that are being seen in great numbers everywhere.
Facts are a good place to start. The vast majority of the global population has neither become sick nor infected with COVID-19. One and a half million are known to have been infected already; double that as a rough estimate of asymptomatic persons who have been infected but remain unidentified. Another 350,000 have recovered and 90,000 have died. These numbers are rising daily but even with continued spread that amounts to a negligible fraction of the world’s population. That’s the good news; the bad news is that everyone else remains susceptible.
That’s why authorities can’t simply open the gates all at once as society rushes to get back to business and to a sense of normalcy. The gates will have to be opened slowly and in phases. First to emerge should be those with documented COVID-19 infection, including those who recovered from illness. Also in this first group should be those who received the diagnostic test, administered by nose or mouth swab, and found to be positive even if asymptomatic. These tests are very accurate and newer ones that can be processed very rapidly are being developed, but none of them can detect the virus in someone who has recovered. This first group can also include persons who have had serological testing for antibodies that demonstrate sufficient levels to confer immunity. We are still in the early phase of developing these very important blood tests, but I can’t emphasize how critical it is to develop accurate tests and to do so quickly. Nearly 100 companies claim to have antibody tests, but none has yet received FDA approval; this, hopefully will happen very soon.
Healthy, “mission-critical” workforce members should be the first to receive the antibody test. Physicians, nurses and other health core front-line heroes who have been engaged in battling the epidemic should go first. Next, other health care providers, such as dental and ophthalmologic professionals, teachers, postal carriers, delivery workers, mass transit workers, etc., should be tested. Those who tested positive and recovered should emerge from self-isolation.
Next, persons who may not necessarily be mission critical but who routinely encounter hundreds of persons, or more, per day in their jobs might be tested and encouraged to return to work if they have the antibodies; this category may include the sales force beyond employees of food stores (also heroes). Caregivers and others who provide support that requires close, personal contact with their family members, clients or customers could go next.
Eventually, antibody testing may expand to test larger segments of the general population. It would seem that large-scale events like concerts and athletic events where thousands would be expected to congregate would be resumed after COVID-19 is believed to no longer be circulating. These are the considerations that officials will need to evaluate when prioritizing groups for antibody testing and for beginning the return to normalcy.
Isolation will need to continue for older persons and the chronically ill for a longer period. The risk of serious illness and death remains high in nursing homes and skilled care facilities, for example. Also, case management of those who test positive for the virus and contact identification, the trusted “shoe leather” techniques of public health workers, will need to continue for a long time. Continued testing for the virus will remain key for a long time.
Eventually, an effective vaccine will be developed, and with the furious, current pace of development, it may likely be ready in mid-2021 or, perhaps earlier in the year. Human trials are already underway. Access to the formulation and production methods should be declared a public benefit in all nations where they are being developed so that production can gear up worldwide, simultaneously. The investments and work being done by pharmaceutical and health care companies should be subsidized. Nothing would be worse that an international “food fight” about access to the vaccine, especially among the haves and have-nots.
The factors and issues raised here aren’t meant to be specific recommendations but, rather, a framework for major health agencies and state and federal government officials to evaluate as they look beyond the peak of the epidemic curve. Surely our leaders are likely to make better decisions if they weigh the input of scientists and knowledgeable citizens.
Harris Pastides is professor emeritus of epidemiology at the Arnold School of Public Health and president emeritus of the University of South Carolina.