Hanahan passes resolution urging people to wear masks in public amid SC's COVID-19 spike

The city of Hanahan unanimously passed a resolution during an emergency council meeting Friday afternoon urging people to wear a mask in public amid rising coronavirus cases in South Carolina.

On Friday, Isle of Palms and Edisto Beach also held meetings to discuss ordinances, as a wave of municipalities take matters into their own hands due, in part, to Gov. Henry McMaster's refusal to institute a statewide mask mandate.

Columbia, Charleston and Greenville have all passed ordinances that require residents to wear masks in public spaces.

But some municipalities, for fear of not being able to enforce the law or worries that their councils will come off too strict, have opted for resolutions instead.

Unlike ordinances, resolutions don't have the force of law.

On Thursday night, a proposed ordinance in Goose Creek that would have required masks was voted down. A resolution was passed instead.

Hanahan Mayor Christine Rainwater said resolutions can pass easier than a law and that they have the same effect in advising the public.

"We're not looking to ticket people," she said. "We feel like there is enough evidence to suggest this would help prompt public understanding. ... We want to urge people to use common sense."

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports at least 159 positive COVID-19 cases in Hanahan and estimates nearly 1,000 more that haven't been reported.

The Town of Edisto Beach rejected the idea of requiring face masks Friday, and did not pass an ordinance or a formal resolution. Officials did, however, have strong words for people who go without.

“If you’re not wearing a mask, I believe I would categorize you as selfish and irresponsible,” said Mayor Jane Darby.

She said all but one member of Town Council opposed making masks mandatory, and four votes would have been needed to impose the requirement.

“We’re fatigued, we’re tired, and we’re testy because everyone wants us to legislate human behavior,” Darby said. “We just don’t like ordinances and regulations, and don’t want to be forced into doing it.”

Like other municipalities, Darby called for action from McMaster.

“We feel like the direction should be coming from the state,” said the mayor. “If our situation worsens, we will be back at the table.”

The Town of Edisto has relatively few cases, according to DHEC data. At least five positive COVID-19 cases have been detected and there could be as many as 40 more that have gone unreported.

Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion Wednesday saying the local ordinances are legal. But, overall, the city-specific regulations are too small and local to ultimately quash the statewide spike in infections, state epidemiologist Dr. Laura Bell said.

David Slade contributed to this report.