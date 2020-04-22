Hanahan nursing home logs 57 coronavirus cases, highest of any in SC

A nursing home in Hanahan has 57 confirmed cases of the coronavirus among patients and staff, the highest number for any long-term care facility in the state and 40 percent of Berkeley County's total cases.

Data released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control show Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center has nearly twice the amount of COVID-19 cases as the second-highest number reported, 29, at the Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia.

Hanahan city leaders were unaware of the situation at Heartland until an anonymous tip came in a few weeks ago, Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater said.

"I'm very grateful to the brave person who came forward because she realized something had to be done before it was too late," she said.

Since then, they've been in constant communication with the facility about how to handle the outbreak. But DHEC's new numbers took city officials by surprise, Rainwater said, and she first learned that Heartland had 57 confirmed cases when media outlets began reporting it Tuesday evening.

Rainwater said she's had to handle the COVID-19 crisis by imagining the worst-case scenario, since she and other local officials have struggled to receive accurate and timely updates from DHEC.

Four facilities in South Carolina besides Heartland also reported double-digit cases of the coronavirus. Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center recorded 22 confirmed cases and Greenville Post Acute logged 19 cases, while 18 cases were found at Encompass Health & Rehab in Columbia.

DHEC began collecting this information on April 3, according to the report.

Berkeley County has reported 142 cases of the virus overall and five deaths. Heartland's outbreak accounts for 40 percent of the county's known cases.

The 57 cases include both residents and staff members. Heartland is currently treating 38 patients in their Hanahan facility for the virus. The facility began testing for the virus in the first week of April, a spokeswoman said.

The facility has 135 certified beds, but only 79 residents on average, according to federal reports.

In a statement, the facility said it is increasing precautionary measures. New admissions have been suspended and administrators have created an Airborne Isolation Unit for infection control. The facility is also taking regular symptom and temperature checks of residents and has increased sanitation processes, spokeswoman Julie Beckert said Wednesday.

"We communicate directly with employees, patients and their families if they are affected or if there is a risk of exposure in our facility," Beckert said in the statement. "This information is constantly changing and for us to report that information publicly may just add concern and fear rather than allay it."

Beckert said a few patients have died since the pandemic ignited in South Carolina in early March, "but we cannot say that it was due to COVID," Beckert told The Post and Courier.

"Many patients have significant underlying health issues or are on hospice. So COVID could be related but not the cause," she said.

According to Beckert, several employees have recovered from the virus and returned to work. All employees in the facility are wearing personal protective equipment, she said.

According to federal inspection data, the Hanahan facility is rated "much below average." In the past three years, it has been fined twice by the federal government for failing to meet standards, including a $234,000 fine in 2018, when 32 health deficiencies were reported. The average number of deficiencies recorded in such facilities across the state was 8.1 that year.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.