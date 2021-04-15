Hanahan fire department to offer COVID-19 vaccines to SC residents

The Hanahan Fire Department will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines April 17.

The vaccination event will be held at the gymnasium behind Hanahan City Hall at 1255 Yeamans Hall Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Because of limited supplies, appointments will be required for the vaccination clinic.

The city has received 520 doses of the Moderna vaccine with help from S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and Roper St. Francis Hospital.

Hanahan fire chief Bo Bowers said the city bought two $5,000 storage units for the clinic and hopes to average about 30 vaccines per hour.

“We’ve had the storage units since the end of January,” Bowers said. “We’ve been waiting on getting the vaccines, which we finally did. The frustrating thing is that we’d do everything they’d tell us to do to get the vaccines and then they’d add another hurdle that we had to jump over.”

Those who receive their first dose at the clinic will also be scheduled to receive their second dose on May 15th.

To find an appointment and register for the event, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4dafaf29aaf4ce9-hanahan1

Anyone interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can use vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find one. As of April 15, appointments are available at many DHEC clinics across the state; find one by visiting cvas.dhec.sc.gov.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 589 confirmed, 512 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 473,442 confirmed, 92,576 probable.

Percent positive: 6.3 percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,194 confirmed, 1,113 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 73 percent.

How S.C. ranks in vaccines

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (78), Richland County (63) and Charleston County (48) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 48 new cases on April 15, while Berkeley had 35 and Dorchester 36.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths reported was a patient age 35 to 64, and ones was 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 567 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 15, 141 were in the ICU and 66 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Anyone without health insurance who is interested in buying a plan can get help April 15 from the S.C. Hospital Association during a phone bank.

Normally, the period of time when people can sign up for coverage through HealthCare.gov ends in mid-December. But given the effects of COVID-19 on jobs and health insurance coverage, the White House extended the deadline through Aug. 15.

COVID-19 relief plans have also increased the financial assistance available to people. Nine in 10 plans purchased through the marketplace come with a tax credit to help reduce the cost of monthly premiums.

Insurance agents are available for people to talk to at 803-988-9007 on April 15 from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.