Halt of federal jobless payments likely to put more demand on Lowcountry Food Bank

The end of federal unemployment payments this week is expected to bring increased pressure on the Lowcountry Food Bank when the organization is already giving out a tremendous amount of supplies to Charleston-area families during the pandemic.

"This was the longest line I've seen," said Brenda Shaw, the chief development director for the Lowcountry Food Bank during a Friday morning drive-thru food distribution in North Charleston.

Hundreds of cars wrapped around Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and down Rivers Avenue filled with residents all hoping to get food. Volunteers with the church and the food bank scrambled to distribute 1,000 boxes of canned goods and fresh produce.

By next month, the Lowcountry Food Bank is predicting an even larger group of people as additional federal jobless benefits come to an end on Saturday.

"It absolutely gives me anxiety," Shaw said. "We know the need is going to continue."

The food bank has seen a nearly 500 percent increase in food assistance at its emergency food pantry since March. It has also given out more than 123,000 boxes of produce and canned goods to Lowcountry families.

Shaw said they saw a dramatic spike in demand for services in April after schools and many businesses closed down in March. Most of the summer has been steady, but the food bank is expecting to see a similar spike in August.

Federal lawmakers provided an additional $600 a week to state jobless benefits earlier this year. That payment is set to expire Saturday as federal officials debate whether to extend the resource.

In South Carolina's unemployment system, the most a person can receive is $326 a week. More than 200,000 state residents were receiving unemployment benefits earlier this month. Organizations like the food bank see this, and the high positive cases of COVID-19, as an indicator for increased demand for assistance.

"We need all hands on deck," said the Rev. Byron Benton, pastor of Mount Moriah.

This is the third month in a row that the church has participated in the food distribution. Every time, the response has been the same, Benton said. People start lining up to receive food an hour before the event starts.

He sees what they and the food bank have been able to do as a blessing. The large line of cars doesn't surprise him.

"It shows that we got a lot of work to do," he said.

Michael Wilson, former CEO of Ingevity, and his wife Pam provided a $150,000 match donation for COVID-19 food relief in April. That money was used to provide a week's worth of fresh produce and shelf-stable goods to families.

Michael Wilson said people going hungry will be the biggest concern if more people don't help out as the federal unemployment support ends. He's hoping more corporations see making contributions to places like the food bank as an investment in the community and not just philanthropic giving.

Residents can donate to the food bank online at lowcountryfoodbank.org/donate/

"The problem is that the need is not going away," Wilson said.

Charletta Dean-Staggers is a member of Mount Moriah and is recently unemployed. Her car overheated as she was in line to get food. Some of the church members helped repair it.

It's a hard time for a lot of people, she said, so she is thankful the church is working with the food bank.

"It helps out," she said. "What I can't use, I give away."