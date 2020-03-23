You are the owner of this article.
Half of flights at Charleston airport canceled Monday because of coronavirus

TSA checkpoint at airport no passengers
The security checkpoint without passengers is becoming more frequent at Charleston International Airport as travelers stay home and airlines cut flights during the coronavirus crisis that has crippled the nation. Warren L. Wise/Staff

Half of all flights normally scheduled to leave Charleston International were cancelled Monday because of the coronavirus.

Of the 77 flights set to depart the state's busiest airport, 39 never took off, according to the airline flight schedule.

All seven airlines currently serving Charleston slashed flights as would-be travelers stayed home to exercise social distancing and avoid contact with the virus.

American cut 11 routes, Delta and United snipped 10 each. JetBlue Airways trimmed three while Southwest and Allegiant cut two apiece, and Alaska canceled its daily flight to Seattle.

Frontier Airlines serves Charleston, but its flights are set to return in April. Some of those could be affected by the pandemic.

British Airways was set to return its seasonal nonstop service between London and Charleston on Sunday, but that twice-weekly flight, too, has been halted because of the travel ban to Europe and the United Kingdom.

Last week, airport officials said passenger levels were off 30-50 percent, and more pain was expected as the coronavirus tightened its grip on the U.S.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

