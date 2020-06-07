A long-running South Carolina program that helps police officers and teachers buy homes has been broadened this year to include full-time grocery store employees, delivery drivers and medical workers.

That's great news because, for those working in the newly expanded list of jobs that make one eligible, the Palmetto Heroes program offers $10,000 in forgivable down payment assistance, low mortgage interest rates, and more lenient credit score requirements (620 or better).

In addition, income eligibility limits have been expanded in Berkeley and Dorchester counties, where a family can now earn up to $113,400 and still qualify.

Palmetto Heroes has been around since 2006, with some changes from year to year. This year, the coronavirus pandemic prompted an expansion of the definition of heroes.

Now, the people who risked their health to staff grocery stores and medical offices, and who brought deliveries to people staying at home, are eligible as long as they were full-time employees.

They join S.C. Housing's traditional list of eligible professions: South Carolina teachers, firefighters, law enforcement, correctional officers, emergency medical service personnel, veterans, and members of the National Guard.

Add up all the South Carolina residents working in those professions and a whole lot of people could now qualify for $10,000 in down payment or closing cost assistance. That money doesn't have to be repaid after 10 years of home ownership (or 20 for those with higher incomes).

And if someone gets that $10,000 and ends up selling too soon to have the loan forgiven, there's zero interest, so it's a no-lose situation.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Palmetto Heroes is not the only home buying assistance program offered by S.C. Housing, the short version of the awkwardly named South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority. Potential home buyers who don't work in one of the "heroes" jobs should check out the Palmetto Home Advantage and the Homeownership Program at schousing.com.

The Homeownership Program requires a first-time buyer class and down payment assistance is limited to $6,000, making Palmetto Heroes a better choice for those who qualify. Details on all the programs are at schousing.com.

Palmetto Home Advantage has income limits that don't apply to Palmetto Heroes home buyers, and some down payment assistance loans are interest-bearing. Those who qualify for both Palmetto Heroes and Palmetto Home Advantage should consider which would benefit them more.

With Palmetto Heroes there are two important points about incomes and home prices.

First, the amount of time needed for the $10,000 in down payment assistance to be forgiven is either 10 or 20 years, based on the buyer's income. Those who earn 80 percent or less of the median income in their area — that's $64,800 for a family in the three counties that make up the Charleston metro area — get the 10-year term.

Those who earn more get a 20-year term for down payment forgiveness. There are income limits that depend on family size and county, but most families would qualify. For example, in Berkeley or Dorchester county the income limit is $97,800 for a family of up to two people and $113,400 for a family of three or more.

Second, there are limits on how costly a home purchased with that assistance can be, but they are generous limits.

For those qualifying for a 10-year forgivable down payment loan, the home price limit is $225,000. Otherwise, the limit is $300,000.