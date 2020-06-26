Greenville's Artisphere canceled due to coronavirus, a victim of Upstate surge in cases

The hope among Artisphere festival organizers was that, come summer, coronavirus might be in check enough to press ahead with one of downtown Greenville’s spring rites of passage.

But now the Upstate is a virus hotspot and on Friday organizers announced that Artisphere, and its millions of dollars of economic impact, are gone for 2020.

It’s the first major event to fall in Greenville as cases rise and the government shifts from face mask requests to laws mandating their use.

“We thought that in August we’d be in a different place,” Kerry Murphy, the festival’s executive director, told The Post and Courier on Friday. “We remained very, very hopeful for a long time.”

In the end, organizers couldn’t see keeping the Aug. 21-23 event, which had been moved from Mother's Day weekend, while maintaining adequate safety and vendor participation.

“The attendance was going to be so diminished,” Murphy said. “It didn’t make sense for artists to come all this way for such a small audience in a modified version of the festival. It became something that just didn’t look like Artisphere.”

On Thursday, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 126 new COVID-19 cases in Greenville County for a total of 4,192. There were 28,962 cases statewide and 10 new deaths as of Thursday.

In May, the city made plans to move its traditionally packed “Red, White and Blue” Fourth of July fireworks show from downtown to the Greenville Downtown Airport. Two weeks ago, after reviewing the spike in cases, the city canceled the show.

However, one prominent summer downtown event, the Saturday farmer’s Market, will continue. The city may require that both vendors and customers wear facial coverings, Mayor Knox White said.

In deciding to continue the market, the city reduced the number of vendors and rebranded it as the Essential Market under the notion that produce and other foods sold would qualify as an essential service.

The market has been held each Saturday with social-distancing measures in place, and most importantly, White said, in an outdoor setting which is far less concerning for the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s a more controlled environment,” he said.

In the meantime, White said that the city’s measure enacted earlier this week to require masks in grocery stores and pharmacies has proven adequate for now to raise awareness about using masks without a need to expand requirements beyond those settings.

Greenville was the first major city in South Carolina to enact mask requirements, which can carry civil fines. Columbia and Charleston subsequently enacted measures that require use in a broader range of public spaces.

The Artisphere festival was to be in its 16th year. Organizers said last year's event created a $9.1 million impact on the local economy, with 69,703 attendees who spent more than $1.3 million buying art.

The festival will offer a virtual experience that will include artist galleries, live chats and demonstrations, and at-home activities. Details will be announced later.

The loss of this year’s festival and its financial impact can be overcome, Murphy said.

“We’re financially stable, and we will take a financial hit, but we will be solid,” she said.