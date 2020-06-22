Greenville to require masks in groceries, pharmacies as coronavirus cases spike Upstate

The city of Greenville is poised to require people within grocery stores and pharmacies to wear protective masks as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Upstate.
The emergency ordinance, scheduled for a vote Monday evening, would be the first such measure by a major city in South Carolina, Mayor Knox White told The Post and Courier.
The driving force behind the move is the rising number of cases. Upstate health providers report that intensive care beds are now more than half filled. Pharmacies and grocery stores are also difficult to avoid, White said.
"They have no choice but to go there," he said. "It sends a signal to people to wear masks."
The new law, which would go into effect at noon Tuesday, would be enforced by police and anyone charged would face a $25 fine, he said.
"There's a penalty attached to it, but we hope most people will comply with it."
On Sunday, the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 907 new cases of the virus in South Carolina, falling just short of the record for daily cases that peaked on Saturday at 1,157. As of Sunday, DHEC has reported 23,756 cumulative cases with 644 deaths confirmed. Greenville County has reported 3,536 cases.
To help with compliance, the city has on hand 45,000 protective masks that it will distribute to grocery stores and pharmacies, he said. At this point, the city won't apply the new requirements to other businesses. White said requiring masks in outdoor spaces is counterproductive.
It is unclear whether the rules in the city of 70,000 people will be adopted in Greenville County, where more than a half-million reside. Any such laws would have to be adopted by the Greenville County Council. Thus far, the county has chosen to be less-restrictive than the city on COVID-19 measures.
County Council Chairman Butch Kirven told The Post and Courier that he would speak with council members later today about the city’s action but that the county has different dynamics due to resources and population.
“We’d have to look at it,” Kirven said. “It’s certainly a factor, the resources required.”
While the city’s new regulations are enforceable, White said, the move is similar to requirements the city enacted in April that required six feet of social distance at businesses. However, those restrictions were in place when personal services like barbershops and nail salons were closed.
The rules were intended to create a sense of collective responsibility, White said.
