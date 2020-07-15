Greenville, SC's largest school district, rejects McMaster's push for in-person classes

Greenville County Schools pushed back Wednesday afternoon on Gov. Henry McMaster’s call for public schools to open for in-person classes in the fall.

GCS Superintendent Burke Royster wrote in a statement that facts and science and, ultimately, the safety of students and staff ought to be driving any decisions around in-person classes in the fall.

"As a state, we are deeply divided between those who believe in a ‘return-to-school at all costs’ platform and those who recognize that fully re-opening schools could endanger our students, employees, and communities, and exacerbate the spread of the virus," Royster said in the statement. "Lost in all of this is the voice of moderation that looks to objectively combine a knowledge of educational operations and environments with factual information on the spread of disease, and the capacity of the healthcare systems.”

Royster's remarks came shortly after McMaster and top GOP lawmakers called on the state's public schools to reopen and offer face-to-face learning this fall despite the continuing spread of the infectious coronavirus. They also declared South Carolina’s experiment with virtual instruction this spring a failure.

Greenville County Schools — the largest school district in the state with more than 77,000 students — has been gearing up for the possibility of all-online instruction for students, depending on the prevalence of the virus in the community. Spokesman Tim Waller told The Post and Courier last week that the district plans to distribute 77,554 Chromebooks to every student, from pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade, in the fall.

Families have the option to enroll entirely in online classes. The in-person option will be available, the district has said, only as the safety of students and faculty permits.

The Post and Courier asked Waller if the district, as the state's largest, felt particularly compelled to speak out after the governor's remarks.

"I don't think that was so much our thought process today as much as it was shock over what we were hearing," Waller said. "Everything we have done up to this point has been with the understanding that whatever plan we come up with, we will put safety first. Then to hear Gov. McMaster and his cronies basically throw caution to the wind and not mention a single time in his comments the high rate of COVID-19 in this state. We couldn't believe it."

The district's leadership was able to pull together its nearly 800-word response quickly, Waller said, because they have been paying attention to what the scientific community and state education leaders have been saying for months. The district has been preparing all summer, he said, to come up with a plan for handling in-person and online instruction in the fall. A school board member, Chuck Saylors, and district administrator, Scott Turner, are also both members of the state's coronavirus task force on education.

"We are the kind of school district, we write things down when we think they may come up again," Waller said.

Waller said the school district agrees with most South Carolinians in their desire to see students and teachers return to brick-and-mortar schools where "we do what we do best."

McMaster's request to reopen schools also received immediate pushback from the state’s education chief, Molly Spearman, several state education groups and the top Democrat in the S.C. Senate, who said students should return to schools only when it is safe.

McMaster shrugged off questions about how reopening schools for five days a week might fuel the ongoing spread of the virus, which has infected at least 60,000 South Carolinians and killed nearly 1,000 since March. Those numbers have spiked recently as South Carolina has become one of the country’s worst hotspots for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

In Greenville County alone, 2,507 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the past 14 days, third in the state behind Horry County (2,693) and Charleston County (4,091).