Greenville requires masks in groceries, pharmacies as coronavirus cases spike Upstate

Protective masks must be worn inside grocery stores and pharmacies in the city of Greenville under measures adopted Monday as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Upstate.
The emergency ordinance - which also requires facial coverings by employees in retail stores and salons in addition to grocery stores and pharmacies - is the first such measure by a major city in South Carolina, Mayor Knox White said.
The driving force behind the move is the rising number of cases. Upstate health providers report that intensive care beds are now more than half filled. Pharmacies and grocery stores are also difficult to avoid, White said.
"They have no choice but to go there," he said. "It sends a signal to people to wear masks."
The new law, unanimously approved by the City Council, goes into effect at noon Tuesday and will be enforced by police. The ordinance will expire in 60 days unless the council votes to end it sooner.
Customers who refuse to wear a mask could face a $25 civil fine. Businesses that fail to have employees wear masks will face a civil fine of $100, and continued violations could result in being labeled a public nuisance or revocation of business licenses.
City Attorney Mike Pitts said that the ordinance is designed to have citations be “an absolute last resort.”
On Monday, the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,002 new cases of the virus in South Carolina, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 25,666 and leading to 659 deaths.
While there is still ample capacity to handle cases, Bon Secours St. Francis health system has seen its highest number of COVID-19 admissions to date, chief clinical officer Marcus Blackstone said.
“As we sit today, we’ve got as many positive cases in our hospital as we’ve ever had,” Blackstone told the council.
Most concerning, he said, is that people are coming into the hospital sicker and in family groups, particularly among the area’s Hispanic population and in higher rates among young people than before.
To help with compliance with the emergency ordinance, the city has 45,000 protective masks that it will distribute to grocery stores and pharmacies, he said.
The city won't apply the new requirements to other businesses, and White said requiring masks in outdoor spaces is counterproductive.
At this point, the rules in the city of 70,000 people won’t be adopted in Greenville County, where a half-million reside. Any such laws would have to be adopted by the Greenville County Council. Thus far, the county has chosen to be less-restrictive than the city on COVID-19 measures.
County Council Chairman Butch Kirven told The Post and Courier that he would consult council members but that the county has different dynamics due to resources and population.
“We’d have to look at it,” Kirven said. “It’s certainly a factor, the resources required.”
While the city’s new regulations are enforceable, White said, the move is similar to requirements the city enacted in April that required six feet of social distance at businesses.
However, those restrictions were in place when personal services like barbershops and nail salons were closed and were intended more to create a sense of collective responsibility, White said.
Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming said that she has lost one family member because of the virus, which she said probably would alter the thinking of those who don’t take the issue seriously.
“They may be numbers to them,” she said, “but they are actually human beings.”
The city is offering any business with a business license can drive through and pick up masks from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greenville Convention Center. Businesses will be limited to 100 masks each while supplies last.