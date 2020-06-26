Greenville County's coronavirus prevention campaign part of $91M in CARES Act spending

Greenville County has launched the first piece of a $91 million program to counteract the rapid spread of coronavirus in the Upstate and the economic devastation left in its wake.

On Thursday, 17 digital billboards across the county started displaying “love your neighbors” messages urging residents to wash hands, social distance and wear a mask. Coupled with those is an ad playing on five area radio stations with a recorded message about masks and hygiene from council members Butch Kirven and Ennis Fant. Five more billboards with messages in Spanish will be erected in the heavily Latino Berea area by the July 4 holiday.

The campaign was developed entirely in-house, County Administrator Joe Kernell told the Post and Courier, at a cost of $40,000.

Kirven, the council chairman, said he helped develop the campaign’s theme with the idea that ordering people to do something is less effective than asking and explaining why. Kirven said the county’s message complements the city of Greenville’s mask mandate but with a lighter touch.

“We are coming from the standpoint of, ‘Hey, you wouldn’t mind stopping to help an old guy change a tire or mow a lawn for a neighbor or hold a door open for a co-worker,’” Kirven said. “‘So why wouldn’t you wear a mask?’”

The ad campaign is a first step in the county’s plan to spend $91 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

The lion’s share of that money -- $75 million – will be distributed later this summer to small businesses and nonprofits in the form of grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000. The Greenville County Council approved that plan two weeks ago. In it, the county retains about $1.5 million for its own expenses related to the pandemic, through which the new ad campaign is funded.

All the money must be spent, per federal rules, on costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

For the small business and nonprofit grants, Kernell said, the county will require applicants to present receipts for which they will be reimbursed. Businesses, he said, can claim the cost of masks or hand sanitizer. They can also claim costs associated with changing their business model.

"For instance, some restaurants are going from printed menus to online," Kernell said. "They have a card at your table, and you use your phone. There's a software and programming expense associated with that."

Other trenches of money include $4 million for medical facilities and public health organizations, $2 million to local cities and special purpose districts for coronavirus expenses and $3.5 million to the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority for housing and rental assistance.

The small business grant program, Kirven told The Post and Courier, will launch on July 6 when the county posts a portal on its website, greenvillecounty.org, where organizations with up to 50 employees can file applications for the money. The federal definition of a small business ranges up to 500 employees, but council members said they wanted to reserve their grant money for the county’s smallest operations, many of which are unbanked.

Kernell said the county will distribute the money in the order in which applications are received. He also said that only those organizations which have not received federal COVID-related assistance will be able to apply in the program’s first two weeks.

Councilman Fant said some wanted the council to give specific sums to specific organizations, but he said the logistics and fairness made that impossible.

"If we didn't get 60 emails saying, 'consider this organization or that organization,' we got 600," he said. "It was evident quickly early on that we could not pick organizations."

The county will host the portal, Kirven said, but all grant applications will be redirected toward partner banks and financial institutions. Applicants themselves will be able to choose which bank to work with from a drop-down menu.

The Post and Courier asked Kernell what kind of banking fees would be associated with the applications, but he said that detail is still under negotiation. Applicants themselves, he said, will not pay the fee.