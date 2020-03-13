Gov. McMaster to issue state of emergency, close schools in 2 counties

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster will declare a state of emergency Friday and require all schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

McMaster also will direct the state's public health agency to restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living centers statewide, allowing visitors only for patients in end-of-life situations.

His declaration also will immediately suspend visitation to county jails. The state Department of Corrections has already restricted visitation to prison inmates. The order also will trigger anti-price-gouging laws.

The school closures will last for 14 days, the length of time it can take for someone exposed to the virus to feel sick. They are being required in counties where the new coronavirus strain is known to be spreading from person to person.

Of the 12 cases of COVID-19, its official name, in South Carolina, eight are in Kershaw County. Two are in Lancaster County.

In the two other known cases — one each in Spartanburg and Charleston counties — the patients recently returned home from a country with widespread transmission of the virus.

Whether other schools will close is uncertain. Districts must consult with the state Department of Health and Environment Control on if and when schools should close and for how long.

McMaster will discuss his order at a 5 p.m. news conference with state health officials, less than two hours after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.

Trump's declaration allows the federal government to distribute $50 billion to states and local governments "in our shared fight against the disease," he said. He also ordered every state to immediately set up emergency operation centers.

The orders come a day after an unprecedented wave of cancellations of major events and suspensions of entire sports seasons. Events cancelled locally include the Carolina Cup in Camden and St. Patrick's Day festival in Columbia's Five Points.

McMaster asked legislators Thursday to give the state Department of Health and Environment Control access to $45 million in state reserves to respond to the outbreak. That's the amount the agency says it needs for a worst-case scenario.

Leaders in both chambers said they fully support the request. The Senate will take up the legislation next week.

As of Thursday afternoon, 87 people in South Carolina had been tested for the virus. Only people showing symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are being tested. Of the 12 presumptive cases, six have been confirmed by federal officials, according to DHEC.

Those numbers are expected to rise. Most people have mild symptoms but some have developed severe conditions which can be fatal. There are no known deaths from the virus in South Carolina. Those most at risk are elderly residents and those with preexisting conditions such as obesity, diabetes, respiratory conditions or heart disease.

Worldwide, there are 125,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, and 4,600 have died since it was first discovered in China in December, according to the World Health Organization, which declared a global pandemic Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.