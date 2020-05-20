Gov. McMaster reminds MUSC to be transparent as it spends $25M in testing funds

Gov. Henry McMaster instructed the Medical University of South Carolina to be fully transparent in how it will spend the $25 million it received to improve COVID-19 testing across the state in a letter this week.

State lawmakers opted to send the money to MUSC to quickly roll out testing opportunities, especially in underserved areas.

Until recently, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to South Carolinians who are sick and show symptoms. Anyone exhibiting no or mild symptoms could not access a test.

McMaster's letter, dated Tuesday and obtained by The Post and Courier, served as an official request by the governor to give detailed information about how all of the funding will be spent. MUSC will have to report each expenditure to the state's budget office within five days.

The state's goal is to test 220,000 people in May and June combined.

"Given the nature of the COVID-19 crisis our state is facing, the critical role that testing does and will continue to play in our ability to return our state to the economic prosperity South Carolina was enjoying prior to the pandemic, and the importance of the public’s confidence in the effectiveness of our testing program, transparency in the allocation of these dollars is paramount," McMaster wrote to Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC Health.

During a press conference Wednesday, the governor said the letter serves as an example of what every agency that receives public financial assistance should expect.

He noted the federal law created a new inspector general to make sure the money is spent as intended, or it will have to be paid back.

"We want everybody to have the systems in place to account for every penny when that question is asked."

MUSC has always intended to be good stewards of the funding, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We completely agree with the Governor’s stance on the need for transparency in accounting for these funds as we continue to help our state monitor and respond to COVID-19, and our teams are working diligently to set up and refine the proper reporting protocols and documentation," according to the statement.

The governor's request should come as no surprise to MUSC. Cole also serves as a leader on McMaster's accelerateSC task force.

Testing sites have been set up across the state in Swansea, Chester, Columbia, Florence, Kingstree and Salley on selected dates, with more to come soon.

As of Monday, MUSC had completed 29,310 screening tests to date. Of those, 1,290 showed positive results.