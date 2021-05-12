Gov. McMaster order ending SC mask mandates created 'chaos,' schools chief says

An order from Gov. Henry McMaster putting an end to mask mandates statewide prompted emergency meetings as schools and local governments worked to understand how the ruling affected them. The announcement also earned a sharp rebuke from the state's chief of public schools.

In a statement sent to all of the school superintendents across the state, the S.C. Department of Education derided McMaster's order as "circumventing public health guidance by inciting hysteria and sowing division in the waning days of the school year."

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman's office said its legal experts don't believe McMaster possesses the authority to override the Department of Education on its mask advice. Regardless, the office ceded to take away its face covering policy "rather than wage a debate over constitutionality." Spearman said school districts had no time to prepare, and the governor's order created "chaos."

School buses are an exception. A federal order requires students to wear masks while on board buses because of close quarters.

McMaster's May 11 order places the decision about whether to wear masks in schools in the hands of parents, rather than school districts or the state Department of Education. It also dissolves any mask mandate in place in municipalities across the state if they hinge on the state's ongoing state of emergency. McMaster's new rule rests on the reasoning that COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining, and vaccines are widely available to adults across the state.

"The governor’s order accounts for what we know and the governor’s fundamental belief that parents’ opinions can’t be ignored when it comes to what’s best for their children," Brian Symmes, spokesman for the governor, said in a statement. "Parents should be the ones deciding whether their children wear a face mask in a public school setting."

So, as of May 12, parents can fill out a form, available online, exempting their kids from wearing masks in school. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control made quick work of drafting the waiver, at the governor's direction. But the agency was clear in its advice that students and staff should continue wearing masks.

The state's school districts have had a mixed response the day after McMaster's order.

The Greenville County School District announced May 12 its mask mandate remains in effect for employees, but will comply with the order giving parents the option to opt out on behalf of their kids using the waiver.

Unmasked students are at a greater risk for missing school, however, in the event of an exposure. The school district pointed out that if a student who doesn't wear a mask and sits in a plexiglass pod tests positive for the virus, then other unmasked pod-mates must quarantine for 10 days.

Other districts — the Berkeley County School District included — simply notified parents and guardians they could use the opt-out form and return a copy to their school. Berkeley County is the only district in the state that has not required masks since the beginning of the school year. Instead, masks have been "strongly encouraged" and principals have been able to decide how schools would use the masks on an individual basis.

The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees held an emergency special-called meeting the day after the order. After an executive session in which the board received legal advice about the order, the Rev. Eric Mack, chairman, said the district will comply with the mask order and offer waivers for parents to opt out.

"Teachers and staff have respected students and families all year long by serving children five days per week," he said. "We are strongly urging all families to respect teachers by having your child wear a face mask for the remainder of the school year."

The district has received criticism from parents who protested the district's mask requirement at board meetings on April 26 and May 10. At both meetings, parents expressed their frustration with the requirement that their children wear masks while in the school, citing concerns about their children's breathing and social-emotional learning.

Jessica Zeigler, whose daughter is a kindergartner at Carolina Park Elementary in Mount Pleasant, was one of the parents to speak against masks at both of the meetings. In an interview after the board's May 12 meeting, Zeigler said "it's a great day for parents in South Carolina."

"Now we have vaccines, we have new information, new data, new numbers and it's time to move on," she said. "It's time to give our children the freedom and the gift of normalcy going into the summer."

The Beaufort County School District's superintendent, Frank Rodriguez, notified students and employees late in the evening May 11 that masks will no longer be required in the district's facilities.

"If you choose to wear one, you may," he said.

Emily Mayer, a fifth-grade teacher in Beaufort County, said she started the school day by talking to her students about the importance of respecting their peers' decisions to wear masks or not. She said a handful of her students showed up for the day not wearing face coverings and had notes from their parents. Mayer explained to the class that she would still be wearing one.

She complimented all of the school district's behind-the-scenes work to keep up with changing COVID-19 recommendations. But Mayer expressed frustration that the mandate came suddenly, at the end of the school year.

"I don't really understand why it was done at this juncture," she said. "Districts could have had all summer to plan."

Spearman said she is concerned that keeping track of which students are supposed to be wearing masks and which are not creates an administrative burden for schools. The superintendent said she urged the governor's office not to make the order.

DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said McMaster did consult with the public health agency before issuing his mandate — though that doesn't mean the two are in agreement.

"It probably would have been better to wait for another month or two before relaxing mask mandates in this way," Simmer told reporters the afternoon of May 12.

The governor has been clear for weeks he wants to see government-imposed rules around face coverings lifted.

McMaster rescinded his mandate that everyone wear masks inside state buildings on March 5. The governor's office says part of the reason for its May 11 order is evidence of a downward trajectory in cases and deaths. Indeed, the weekly count of deaths attributable to COVID-19 is at a low point not seen since the state first began to see outbreaks in March 2020. The majority of the elderly population, most at risk of hospitalization and death, is fully vaccinated in South Carolina, according to the CDC.

A report from the White House generated weekly since President Donald Trump's administration still lists South Carolina as having "substantial transmission" of the virus, however.

And the threat of a surge in cases due to variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 lingers.

In South Carolina, mask use has been on the decline since the beginning of the year, according to Facebook surveys conducted by Carnegie Mellon University. While around nine in 10 South Carolinians reported wearing masks in public, that figure was down to about eight in 10 by early May.