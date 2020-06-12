Gov. McMaster lifts restrictions on SC bowling alleys, retail occupancy

COLUMBIA — Even as new coronavirus cases continue to rise in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster lifted more business restrictions Friday, allowing bowling alleys to reopen and ending occupancy limits for retail stores.

McMaster said the decision was made following recommendations from his AccelerateSC task force, in consultation with state health officials, and includes guidelines for ways that bowling alleys can minimize risk of virus exposure.

The guidelines include limiting the number of bowlers per lane, requesting customers bring their own bowling balls and shoes, cleaning bowling balls and shoes between users, cleaning frequently touched surfaces routinely throughout the day, providing hand sanitizer at each lane and disabling video games.

"South Carolinians know what they can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, and it’s incumbent upon each and every one of us to follow the advice and recommendations of the public health experts," McMaster said in a statement.

“We also must continue our methodical approach towards getting South Carolinians back to work and businesses contributing to the state’s economy," he added. "Businesses simply can’t be closed indefinitely, but they can operate in a safe way with our collective knowledge of the virus."

McMaster's announcement came hours after South Carolina shattered its single-day record of new coronavirus cases, with 687 cases announced Thursday.

But McMaster has made clear in recent days that he has no intention of reimposing restrictions on businesses, instead saying South Carolina residents must act responsibly to avoid spreading the virus.

The shift for bowling alleys and retail stores were part of McMaster's 7th 15-day emergency order since mid-March.

The latest order says the state "must remain flexible to account for the evolving nature of the ongoing emergency, while simultaneously continuing to focus on facilitating and encouraging economic recovery and revitalization in a safe, strategic, and incremental manner."

Previous restrictions remain in place on some businesses that attract large crowds, such as theaters, arenas, concert halls and spectator sports.