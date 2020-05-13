Gov. McMaster issues 5th state of emergency amid COVID-19 as senators debate its legality

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster issued a fifth state of emergency amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic, extending his remaining restrictions on — and protections for — businesses and other public health directives up to two more weeks.

The new emergency order, signed Tuesday, officially expires May 27, though the Republican governor could lift all or parts of it at any time. It came the same day senators debated whether continual emergency orders require legislators' permission.

By law, emergency orders can last a maximum of 15 days.

McMaster first declared a state of emergency March 13. Progressive restrictions since have forced schools statewide to end face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the school year, closed parks and mandated business closings, though many never had to close.

McMaster has rolled back restrictions over the last two weeks, including re-opening access to boat landings and beaches and allowing many businesses that had to close to re-open. Dine-in eating could resume Monday. Communal swimming pools, salons, gyms and other businesses requiring close contact can re-open starting next Monday.

After that, only tourist attractions — including Carowinds theme park, River Banks Zoo and museums — and venues that attract large packed crowds, such as arenas, concert halls and night clubs, must remain shuttered by order.

Also Tuesday, senators narrowly passed a non-binding measure — what amounts to a letter of recommendation from the Senate — that the governor needs to ask legislators' permission beyond an initial state of emergency. Without explicit approval from the General Assembly, the order should expire, the one-chamber resolution states.

"Changing circumstances or a change in the degree of the impact of the underlying imminent or actual threat, event, occurrence, or similar incident giving rise to a state of emergency are not sufficient grounds" for making any additional declarations, it reads.

The main sponsor, Powdersville Republican Richard Cash, said that's the way he believes state law should be interpreted and if the Legislature wants to give the governor additional power, it should clarify that with a new law.

Last month, the state attorney general's office concluded the governor can declare a new emergency at the end of a 15-day period "based upon new facts and circumstances and new threats perceived at that time."

"The new threats posed by a pandemic, such as we now face, cannot be anticipated at the beginning of the crisis," reads the April 13 opinion, also not legally binding.

The 17-16-1 vote — which included a single vote of "present" — was the last thing senators debated Tuesday, when legislators returned for a single day to pass legislation necessary to keep government running without a budget when the new fiscal year starts July 1. They also passed a measure allowing for special sessions to create a budget in the fall and potentially meet during the interim to take up COVID-19-related measures and more. By law, the regular session ends Thursday.

Four Republicans and 12 Democrats voted against the resolution publicly calling on McMaster to get legislators' permission.

"I personally just don’t feel comfortable that now is the time to be passing a resolution that has the magnitude that it does," said Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Walhalla.

Tuesday marked the first time in five weeks that legislators — many wearing masks and gloves — were back in the Statehouse and only necessary because they couldn't reach agreement on a continuing resolution during a one-day session April 8. That was their first day back in three weeks.

Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, called the hour-long debate a "fruitless exercise" in bureaucracy, especially as following it would have forced the Legislature to return at least every 15 days.

"Look, we’re in a pandemic," he said.

"Somebody's got to make these calls. We've got over 300 deaths. We're talking about nitpicking an essential service business list, tying the hands of government," he continued, adding he thinks the restrictions actually came too slowly. "Even though I haven’t agreed with everything he’s done, I don’t think he’s abused his power to issue resolutions every 15 days."

Beyond keeping schools and certain businesses closed, the new order also continues bans against price gouging, ensures businesses' unemployment taxes don't rise following forced layoffs, allows officers statewide to arrest people threatening public health, and waives some restrictions on commercial traffic.

"The threat and dangers created by this virus have evolved nearly every day, and the state’s response has changed with it. Because of that, each state of emergency is different and unique in its reason and purpose as we’re dealing with an unprecedented global pandemic," said McMaster's spokesman, Brian Symmes.

The governor and agency officials "have worked around the clock to save lives and businesses for months now," he said. "There will certainly be time for this kind of academic exercise in the future."