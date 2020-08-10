Gov. McMaster asks state health agency to report coronavirus cases at schools

Gov. Henry McMaster asked South Carolina's public health agency to report COVID-19 cases among students and staff at every school district after classes begin resuming next week.
The publicly released data should include both the school and school district affected, the governor said in his letter Monday to the Department of Health and Environmental Control's board chairman.
Parents, teachers and students are concerned about COVID-19 spreading at schools. The coming weeks mark the first time schools will reopen to large numbers since McMaster ordered them to close in mid-March. Some schools have held summer programs for intensive reading and math instruction to try to help a segment of students catch up.
"I ask that DHEC make these figures available to the public on a daily basis," McMaster wrote to DHEC chairman Mark Elam, who's appointed by the governor. "The disclosure of this information is in the public’s interest, and it will ensure that parents, teachers and the public have accurate and authoritative information."
This last time McMaster called for a release of COVID-19 data, it wasn't a request.
In early April, the governor ordered DHEC to provide the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, after the agency briefly released a breakdown, then took it down.
The agency also reports COVID-19 data from nursing homes and assisted living centers.
At least a dozen school districts plan to hold virtual-only classes for the first few weeks. But the majority will hold at least one day weekly of in-person instruction.
Sixteen of SC's 81 districts start classes next week. Many have pushed the starting date back as far as Sept. 8 — the day after Labor Day.
This story is developing and will be updated.