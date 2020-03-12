Gov. McMaster asks legislators to make $45M available to combat coronavirus

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster wants legislators to let the state's public health agency use up to $45 million in reserves toward combatting the spread of the new coronavirus.

McMaster made the request Thursday in a letter to legislative leaders.

The state Department of Health and Environment Control must "prepare for a variety of contingencies and situations," he wrote. "This requires that the agency identify and secure — in advance — the necessary resources, equipment and personnel to successfully address these contingencies."

The money would come from state reserves.

McMaster suggested paying that back next year by deducting it from the $128 million spent in the House budget proposal to send most taxpayers a $100 credit on their income taxes.

The state reserves would be in addition to the $8.9 million coming from the federal government as South Carolina's share of the $560 million being distributed nationwide. The federal money, announced Wednesday, will support staff and buy supplies such as personal protection.

The agency says it needs $45 million more for a worst-case scenario outbreak. More than 60 percent of that would be set aside for staffing, including overtime. Other expenses involve what may be necessary to quarantine poor people, said DHEC Chief of Staff Jennifer Read.

Money not needed would be returned to the state's reserves.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, and Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said they support McMaster's request.

The state's rainy day fund exists "specifically to allow state government the flexibility to respond to such a crisis," they said.

The House approved its $10 billion spending plan this week. The Senate will debate its own budget plan next month.

Senate President Harvey Peeler made clear Thursday his chamber will continue working as scheduled.

The Gaffney Republican said he will not cancel any part of the legislative session, despite the cascading cancellations of major events and suspension of sports seasons a day after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus strain a global pandemic.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"We’re not taking a week off," said the 71-year-old dairy farmer. "I’m no human health expert, but I’m a human nature expert and when we tell people to 'stay calm, don’t worry, things are going to be fine' and then start closing things, that’s a mixed message. I say stay calm and, to borrow an old phrase, we have nothing to fear but fear itself."

On Thursday afternoon, DHEC officials continued to say it's unnecessary to cancel events or schools in South Carolina.

The S.C. House was already scheduled to take next week off. Its spring break started early. Representatives went home after passing the chamber's budget proposal Wednesday.

Peeler said he's not being critical of cancellation decisions. And he acknowledged he's washing his own hands more often amid the virus' spread.

South Carolina has 12 cases of the novel virus, including two announced Thursday. Six of those have been confirmed by federal officials. Ten close contacts of those cases, who are not currently sick, are under state-ordered quarantine. Ten others who recently returned from countries where the virus is widespread, but also not showing symptoms, are being monitored, which means they're taking their temperature twice daily and calling in, DHEC officials said.

Peeler's advice is to "do what you learned in kindergarten: Wash your hands. Have good hygiene and treat people with courtesy and respect."

Peeler said he could change his mind if the situation worsens.

"But if I cancel the Senate, you know something's bad."

Legislators have an additional $1.8 billion to spend in the fiscal year that begins July 1, thanks to the growing economy and revenue that came into state coffers over projections the previous two years.

It's too soon to tell whether coronavirus fears will erase some of that surplus.

The state's fiscal experts will meet April 9 to make a final revenue estimate affecting the 2020-21 budget, allowing adjustments to be made before the Senate debates its plan.

That may not be necessary, as the state's Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office built a potential economic slowdown into its revenue forecast last fall. As of last month, tax collections were $150 million higher than expected.