Gov. Henry McMaster offers to bring back SC lawmakers after pandemic peak to handle budget

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster offered South Carolina legislative leaders an unusual exit ramp from their budget time-crunch Wednesday, proposing to bring lawmakers back to the Statehouse after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic to deal with a spending plan that would avoid a government shutdown.

After an agreement on a temporary spending bill was derailed last week due to a dispute over state-run utility Santee Cooper, lawmakers faced the disconcerting possibility of having to return to Columbia before the end of session on May 14 to keep state government running when the new fiscal year starts July 1.

The legislature has stopped meeting regularly after the coronavirus outbreak that that now struck 3,656 South Carolinians, killing 107. But lawmakers need to pass a resolution to continue current spending levels for state government until they have time to formulate a new budget.

South Carolina health officials are anticipating that the state could reach its peak volume of coronavirus patients in early May, meaning lawmakers would need to congregate at the Statehouse for a vote on a spending deal at precisely the most dangerous time.

In a letter to S.C. Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, McMaster suggested "a solution that will prevent a state government shutdown while protecting the health and safety of the members of the General Assembly and their staff."

To avoid placing members at an "elevated risk" in early May, McMaster promised to "call the General Assembly into session before the end of this fiscal year, on a date and time of your choosing, for the purpose of passing a continuing resolution for the operation of state government."

If legislative leaders agree to McMaster's plan, they could give themselves a few extra weeks to wait until new coronavirus cases ideally begin to subside.

Typically, the historically territorial General Assembly passes a measure as the end of each session known as a "sine die resolution," which takes away the governor's authority to force lawmakers back for his or her own reasons, leaving that power in the hands of legislative leaders.

But if they do not pass the sine die resolution before May 14, the governor could call them back at any time.

So McMaster, who has a friendlier relationship with the Legislature than some of his predecessors in the governor's office, is looking to reach an agreement whereby he would maintain the authority to bring them back but would work with Peeler and Lucas on when and why to do so.

Lawmakers intended to approve both a stop-gap spending bill and a sine die resolution in a one-day session last week but instead left Columbia empty-handed when the House and Senate could not agree on how to handle Santee Cooper.

McMaster and some lawmakers are looking to sell the state-run power provider to a private utility, but others are trying to shield it from the chopping block and argued that the spending plan would excessively limit Santee Cooper's flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Lucas said he viewed McMaster's actions as "necessary," though he lamented that they were in that position due to a "rogue state agency" in Santee Cooper.

"I join Governor McMaster’s call for reassurance that state government will continue to operate for the people of South Carolina," Lucas said. "A minority of members of one chamber have delayed the will of the majority of the General Assembly. However, the House remains unified and ready to overcome those obstacles."

Peeler expressed more hesitation to immediately agree to McMaster's proposal, telling The Post and Courier he sees it as a helpful "insurance policy" if lawmakers are unable to return before May 14 but is still hopeful they can.

"All options are open," Peeler said.