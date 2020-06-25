Goose Creek votes down mandated mask ordinance in emergency meeting as COVID-19 cases grow

A proposed ordinance to mandate people wear in Goose Creek sparked a heated debate and was defeated Thursday night.

The ordinance, which was defeated 4-3, would have instituted a $25 fine for those not wearing a mask.

Council members Corey McClary, Gayla McSwain and Christopher Harmon voted in favor of the ordinance. Jerry Tekac, Kevin Condon, Debra Green-Fletcher and Mayor Greg Habib voted against it. It would have needed a 5-2 vote to pass.

Habib cast the final vote at the City Council meeting, saying he didn't think the policy would be effective as COVID-19 cases spike throughout the state.

He followed up with a resolution that strongly encouraged residents to wear masks in public places. While it was unanimously approved, it does not have the force of law.

Columbia, Charleston and Greenville have all passed ordinances that require residents to wear masks in public spaces, in part because Gov. Henry McMaster hasn't implement a state-wide order, leaving it up to municipalities to issue their own restrictions.

"I don't expect him to make that call," Habib said. "The Mayors Association sent him a letter asking him to enact a state order. ... I don't want to speak for the governor, but I know he doesn't like to make orders restricting freedoms."

Despite complaining about the absence of a state-wide mask mandate, he passed the buck on to McMaster and said it's a state issue and that a local mandate would not be possible to enforce.

"I think wearing a mask is a good thing, I think that passing an ordinance to look like a leader ... is an exercise to look like you're doing something," Habib said. "I want things that are effective."

McSwain brought the issue to Habib's attention and an emergency meeting was called to address it.

"Municipalities all around us are passing these ordinances," McSwain said. "People want their kids to be able to go back to school. That's not going to happen unless we do this."

The decision to shut down an ordinance comes as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in South Carolina.

"It's inconvenient, I get that," McClary said. "We're trying to protect our residents, we don't want Goose Creek to shut down again ... Everybody has to do their part."

Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion Wednesday saying the local ordinances are legal. The city-specific regulations, however, are too piecemeal to quash the statewide spike in infections, state epidemiologist Dr. Laura Bell said.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data shows there are 249 confirmed COVID-19 cases and as many as 1,500 possible cases in Goose Creek.

Part of the reasoning the ordinance did not pass was insight from Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe, who suggested the ordinance would have been a headache for officers to enforce.

"I don't think it's enforceable," Roscoe said. "It would be a big strain on the police department."

Earlier Thursday night, the city of Charleston passed an ordinance that would require masks starting Friday afternoon. Any unmasked person who ignores a warning about the ordinance is subject to a $50 fine and businesses are responsible for keeping their employees in compliance.