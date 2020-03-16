You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Goose Creek, Hanahan and Moncks Corner close facilities as SC coronavirus outbreak spreads

  • Updated
Monks Corner Municipal Complex
Buy Now

Monks Corner Municipal Complex in downtown Moncks Corner. None of the town's employees will be working remotely, Town Administrator Jeff Lord said. Permit windows will still be open at City Hall, but parks and recreation programs also will be shut down. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

Goose Creek, Hanahan and Moncks Corner in Berkeley County are shutting down municipal buildings, canceling events and halting government meetings as coronavirus spreads throughout South Carolina. 

Hanahan closed all city buildings on Sunday as well as recreation and parks programs. The senior center and the court offices are not available to the public until further notice. 

"We're continuing to monitor the situation since it's so fluid," Hanahan Mayor Christine Rainwater said. "I feel like we've taken the right precautions so far based on the information we have."

Police, fire, EMS services and trash pickup are still operational. 

Nearby Goose Creek also canceled all previously scheduled public meetings — including City Council, Planning Commission, Architectural Review Board and Cultural Arts Commission. Additionally, all recreation facilities are closed. 

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


"All sports activities, programs and other events are canceled and no events will take place until April at the earliest," a statement on Goose Creek's website said.

City water payments, permit applications and business license payments will only be accepted at the drive-thru window at City Hall. All Municipal Court proceedings, including jury trials, are postponed until April at the earliest. 

Like Hanahan, fire, police, EMS and trash pickup will still be available. 

Moncks Corner, however, is not as strict as neighboring towns and cities. 

None of the town employees will be working remotely, Town Administrator Jeff Lord said. Permit windows will still be open at City Hall, but parks and recreation programs will be shut down. 

Municipal court is closed until further notice. 

Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Tags

Thomas Novelly reports on crime, growth and development as well as military issues in Berkeley and Dorchester counties. Previously, he was a reporter at the Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a fan of Southern rock, bourbon and horse racing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News