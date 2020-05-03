Going virtual: Music teachers move lessons online and learn a few things

Young students learning a musical instrument benefit from direct contact with their teachers. The process involves so much more than finding the right notes and discussing matters such as phrasing, dynamics or intonation.

A teacher is a counselor, a historian, an exemplar. A teacher in close proximity to a student can hear the nuances, detect mood, adjust in real time to whims and desires and interests, observe concentration levels and more.

Much is lost when the teacher and student are forced to work at a distance, relying on Wi-Fi and video links to communicate. Not everything is lost. The essential aspects of the private music lesson can be maintained in distance learning, though today’s technology is barely adequate, local teachers and students say.

But there is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic and related shut-in has presented them with significant new challenges, as well as a few opportunities.

'We were relieved'

Irina Pevzner, an accomplished performer and piano teacher who directs the Charleston Academy of Music, said she is trying to balance remote teaching and administrative and management duties with child care. But things are mostly working out.

“It was quite a transition for the teachers,” she said. “Ninety-nine percent of teachers never have taught an online lesson.”

Initially, her team had to figure out what technology worked best. Not Zoom, she said. It won’t suppress background noise when used on a smart phone. The sound quality of Skype and FaceTime are better.

“We were relieved we could still have a productive lesson,” she said.

Some students didn’t have access to generous broadband, and that caused some issues.

“We found a way to bypass that,” Pevzner said. “Students who can’t be as efficient in live lessons, we ask them to video-record their performance the day before. We make notes and work on that.”

Pevzner and her colleagues are spending extra time preparing for video lessons, listening to and evaluating previously recorded performances, writing note and emails, communicating online with students and their parents. The lessons themselves sometimes creep past the time they’re supposed to end.

But she also has discovered some advantages.

The new process encourages students to record themselves more, and that means they listen to themselves more closely, Pevzner said. They are self-critical, more eager to fix problems.

“So students are making more progress,” she said. “It’s a blessing in disguise.”

For traditional lessons, parents often would drop off their kids and then run errands. But now, parents invariably are nearby, listening.

Lessons are “becoming a family affair,” Pevzner observed.

On the other hand, virtual lessons sometimes can include unforeseen distractions.

“We ask students to make sure it’s quiet in the house during the lesson: No cooking or TV watching nearby please.”

Aidan Sabine, a 15-year old piano student who studies with Chee-Hang See at the Charleston Academy of Music, said he wasn’t troubled by the remote arrangement. He sets his phone by the piano and gets to work.

“Basically, it’s like a (regular) lesson, except we’re in different rooms,” he said.

Well, it’s not exactly like a normal lesson.

“I’m playing in front of the family,” Aidan noted. “It’s more like playing for an audience than it was before.”

And that has motivated him to practice more.

'It's a bummer'

Ron Wiltrout, a working drummer who has taught on and off for 20 years and currently has three young students, is no fan of virtual lessons.

It’s a bummer, doing it remotely,” he said. “You can’t hear what people are doing, and they can’t hear you. You can talk about coordination, but you can’t really talk about sound.”

For drummers, sound is especially important because the kit generates an array of different drum tones and cymbal crashes, and rhythmic patterns can get pretty complicated and dense.

But today’s computers and mobile phones don’t have high-quality microphones, and internet speeds often are insufficient, Wiltrout said. What’s more, the details of movement and gesture can be hard to discern on a small screen.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“I’ve found myself putting my hand up to the camera to show how I’m making motions,” he said.

Forced separation also is a problem.

“The other big gripe I have is that you can’t play with somebody,” Wiltrout said, referring to the value of demonstration and imitation, of modeling, of collaboration.

On the other hand, one can teach via computer from anywhere. Wiltrout knows of some established musicians who take lessons via Skype from masters living in Los Angeles or New York City.

“It definitely democratizes access to teachers,” he noted.

Guitarist Eddie Bush, an accomplished songwriter and performer, has long maintained a large number of private students. It’s not uncommon for him to teach 12-hour days.

Over the years, his reputation has lured some students who live outside of the area, so Bush is accustomed to managing online lessons.

A week before restrictions took effect in the Lowcountry, Bush decided to go remote. He contacted his 60-plus students one by one, a little concerned that some would balk at the idea. Nearly all agreed to the new format.

The technical issues are a little different for each student. Bush makes lots of support videos that he sends around.

“There are a lot more pros than cons,” he said. “I have students who can’t wait to get back into the room, but the energy is the same, the transmission of information is the same. I’ve learned so much from this.”

He’s picked up seven new students in recent weeks.

Before the pandemic, Bush was worried about his Mount Pleasant studio, located in an old retail strip on Coleman Boulevard. The building likely will be torn down before long. But now his concern has abated somewhat; he knows that he can continue to maintain a full virtual studio, if required.

Gavin Fewell, a 16-year-old who attends Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, has been working with Bush for a little more than a year. He used to go for in-person lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and he’s been maintaining a similar schedule online.

“There’s not much of a difference,” he said. “The only thing is we’re not in front of each other.”

Bush sends Gavin a video after each lesson that reviews what was learned and what the teenager needs to practice. But Bush used to do that before the period of social distancing, too, Gavin noted.

He said he’s enjoying two distinct advantages: “I don’t have to drive there, and I can wake up, go right to my computer and start. It’s kind of nice.”

Can't hear the nuances

Cellist Natalia Khoma is an active performer on the music faculty at the College of Charleston. She also has a cadre of private students. She’s noticed that, under quarantine, her students miss fewer lessons and practice more. So that’s good.

And because they spend so much time online, her students are more likely to peruse YouTube for videos of historic concerts by master musicians. That’s good, too.

Remote lessons work, she said. “I can see the student, they can see me. I sit with the cello, they can see my hands, I can see their hands, and I can give them very good advice.”

But it’s difficult to talk about interpretation when the sound quality is poor, she said.

“I can’t hear all the nuances,” Khoma said, “Students like it because they get less critique.”

She said she can’t wait to teach in person again. Maybe it will mean writing fewer emails.

Each of these teachers said that nearly all of their students have continued to take lessons, despite the enforced distance learning. None have adjusted their pricing. The value of teacher expertise and time has not changed, they noted. If anything, the teachers work harder now.

“We still can connect with students personally, even if they are not 2 feet away from us, we can still yell at them,” Pevzner said with a chuckle.

Pevzner, Bush and Khoma said the shut-in has caused them to consider digital strategies for expanding their studios and reaching students who live out of the area. Pevzner noted how remote teaching can especially benefit students on the autism spectrum. Home is a calm and familiar environment.

All hope the technology will improve. All are optimistic. All are eager to return to in-person meetups.

“I think this was a good thing for us to do,” Pevzner said. “When I look at the big picture, are students gaining skills, getting better? If so, then online is OK.”