Georgetown steel mill taking 3-month hiatus as COVID-19 reduces demand

Liberty Steel Group said Wednesday it will shut down its Georgetown mill for at least three months citing to declining economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 130 employees and contractors will be laid off or redeployed, with a few workers retained for maintenance of the wire rod plant. Existing contracts will be fulfilled by Liberty's mill in Peoria, Ill.

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19 we have seen demand for our products soften considerably and, therefore, we need to rebalance our production with forecast demand," said Gregory Jones, CEO of Liberty Steel USA. Jones called the move "a difficult decision which hasn’t been taken lightly."

Liberty, a division of British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's privately held GFG Alliance, said it will reassess market conditions in three months to determine whether the Georgetown mill will reopen at that time.

Jones said the company is working with city and state officials on a long-term plan for the mill and he believes "there is a positive future for the steelworks."

Suspension of operations is supported by the local United Steelworkers union.

"The coronavirus pandemic is being taken seriously by the Liberty management group," said James Sanderson, president of United Steelworkers Local No 7898. "The decision to idle our plant fully supports the safety and the families of Liberty Steel."

Enhanced unemployment insurance available through the recent federal CARES Act means "workers are not expected to be materially worse off than their current position," Liberty said in a news release.

Liberty Steel shut down the shop Georgetown plant's melt shop in September, saying it needs to invest $25 million to replace aging equipment as the mill hits the half-century mark. That work has yet to begin. Liberty told The Post and Courier in February that the improvements are still on the way, but there is no specific timetable. The plant has been producing wire rod by taking steel made in Peoria and processing it through Georgetown’s hot rolling mill.

Meanwhile, the Georgetown mill is facing a pair of lawsuits filed by contractors.

Cleveland-based Stein Inc. sued Liberty in December, claiming the mill operator defaulted on a deal in which Stein was to handle scrap metal and process slag waste at the South Carolina plant. Stein alleges Liberty started falling behind on payments in early 2019 and then stopped paying altogether. Stein claims Liberty now owes $1.8 million.

Liberty says Stein routinely overcharged for the work it did, and the mill owner this week filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the contractor.

Also, a California firm that makes graphite electrodes — giant cylinders that conduct electricity and heat steel furnaces — sued Liberty over an alleged $656,600 in unpaid bills. Liberty has until May 6 to file a response to the lawsuit filed by SANGRAF International Inc.

Both of the lawsuits are pending in federal court in Charleston.