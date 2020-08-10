Georgetown County School District will begin school year remotely

Georgetown County School District students will begin the academic year remotely due to the latest coronavirus disease activity report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the district announced Monday.

The county is currently ranked high on DHEC's activity report, meaning the district will begin in the remote instruction phase of its remote to prime instructional model on Sept. 8, said Ray White, GCSD spokesperson.

GCSD's plan was approved by South Carolina Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman on July 31. The district is offering two reopening plans: its remote to prime plan and a total virtual option.

The remote to prime plan has three phases beginning with totally remote learning; moving to phase 2, which is a hybrid model with students in classrooms three days a week; and the last phase bringing all students back into the classrooms five days a week. The virtual option requires a semester-long commitment.