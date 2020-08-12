Georgetown County reports five new COVID-19 deaths and hospital beds at full capacity

After 10 days with just one confirmed coronavirus-related death, Georgetown County reported five deaths on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC confirmed five new deaths in the county, moving the county's death total to 24. Four of the deaths were classified as elderly, while one was middle-aged. The county also reported 11 new cases, increasing its overall total to 1,490.
DHEC also reported two deaths and 27 coronavirus cases in Horry County, bringing its total to 8,669 cases and 156 deaths. Both deaths were classified as elderly.
A look at the state health agency occupancy-tracking system reveals that hospital beds in Georgetown County are at full capacity and Horry County is at 77% with 515 beds occupied. Local hospitals have complained about this capacity issue along with staff shortage and personal-protective equipment.
The state agency reported 712 new confirmed cases and 45 additional confirmed deaths in the state, bringing the total case number to 102,143 and 2,057 deaths.
The 45 deaths were reported by officials from Aiken, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, and Sumter. Only one death in Charleston County is still being investigated by officials.
Rate per 100K
Georgetown: 2,377.15
Horry: 2,448.31
Percent of deaths versus state total
Georgetown: 1.1%
Horry: 7.5%
Probable cases
Georgetown: 2
Horry: 37
Probable deaths
Georgetown:0
Horry: 6