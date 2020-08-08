You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Georgetown County registers first COVID death in six days; Horry announces six deaths

  • Updated
SCDHEC update
Provided/SCDHEC

After five consecutive days with no coronavirus-related deaths, Georgetown County reported one middle-aged death on Saturday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county now has 19 virus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, Horry County registered six deaths, all classified as “elderly” by DHEC. The county now has 148 overall deaths, including 19 over the past six days.

Horry County also reported 59 new cases (8,515 overall) for the second consecutive day, while Georgetown County added 24 new cases (1,442 overall).

DHEC announced 1,178 new cases on Saturday, with 67 additional deaths, more than triple the number it reported on Friday. The state’s death total is 1,931 deaths with 98,743 confirmed cases.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,305.36

Horry: 2,407.08

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


Percent of deaths vs. state total

Georgetown: 1 percent

Horry: 7.4 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 32

Probable deaths

Georgetown:1

Horry: 5

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News