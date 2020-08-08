Georgetown County registers first COVID death in six days; Horry announces six deaths

After five consecutive days with no coronavirus-related deaths, Georgetown County reported one middle-aged death on Saturday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county now has 19 virus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, Horry County registered six deaths, all classified as “elderly” by DHEC. The county now has 148 overall deaths, including 19 over the past six days.

Horry County also reported 59 new cases (8,515 overall) for the second consecutive day, while Georgetown County added 24 new cases (1,442 overall).

DHEC announced 1,178 new cases on Saturday, with 67 additional deaths, more than triple the number it reported on Friday. The state’s death total is 1,931 deaths with 98,743 confirmed cases.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,305.36

Horry: 2,407.08

Percent of deaths vs. state total

Georgetown: 1 percent

Horry: 7.4 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 32

Probable deaths

Georgetown:1

Horry: 5