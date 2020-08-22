Georgetown County moves ahead of Horry County in COVID-19 infection rate

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced four additional coronavirus-related deaths in Georgetown County, two on Friday and two on Saturday.

The county now has 35 deaths, including 15 over the past two weeks. DHEC also announced 41 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 28 on Friday and 13 on Saturday — with the county now at 1,627 cases.

Meanwhile, Horry County added 73 confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 48 hours, while DHEC also reported two middle-aged deaths. The county has now surpassed 9,000 confirmed cases with 9,022, including 168 deaths.

For the first time in the past two months, Georgetown County leaped ahead of Horry County in infection rate per 100,000, now sitting at 2,595.72, while Horry is at 2,548.

Horry County saw a slight dip in hospital bed occupancy, dropping to 81.5 percent capacity — consistent with the statewide rate of 81.44 percent. Meanwhile, Georgetown County is at 99.3 percent, with one bed available according to DHEC.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,595.72

Horry: 2,548.00

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.4 percent

Horry: 7.1 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 27

Horry: 58

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 9