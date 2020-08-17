Georgetown County adds coronavirus-related death; Horry has zero for 2nd straight day

Georgetown County added one confirmed coronavirus death and reported eight new cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county now has 1,540 cases and 26 deaths.

For the second consecutive day, DHEC reported no deaths in Horry County, but did add 27 new cases to bring the county's total to 8,852.

South Carolina announced 451 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths, bringing the total to 105,905 and 2,185 deaths. The 20 deaths reported were from Berkeley, Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Hampton, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, and Williamsburg.

Hospitals beds are at 75.7 percent occupancy in Horry and Georgetown remains at 100 percent.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,444.16

Horry: 2,493.21

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.1%

Horry: 7.7%

Probable cases

Georgetown: 3

Horry: 37

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 7