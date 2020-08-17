You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Georgetown County adds coronavirus-related death; Horry has zero for 2nd straight day

SCDHEC update
Provided/SCDHEC

Georgetown County added one confirmed coronavirus death and reported eight new cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county now has 1,540 cases and 26 deaths.

For the second consecutive day, DHEC reported no deaths in Horry County, but did add 27 new cases to bring the county's total to 8,852.

South Carolina announced 451 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths, bringing the total to 105,905 and 2,185 deaths. The 20 deaths reported were from Berkeley, Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Hampton, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, and Williamsburg.

Hospitals beds are at 75.7 percent occupancy in Horry and Georgetown remains at 100 percent.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,444.16

Horry: 2,493.21

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.1%

Horry: 7.7%

Probable cases

Georgetown: 3

Horry: 37

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 7

Tags

Reporter

Kareem Wilson covers health for the Georgetown and Myrtle Beach area for the Georgetown Times. He previously covered entertainment and community news for the Charlotte Post in Charlotte, NC.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News