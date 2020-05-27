Gatherings in Columbia's Five Points prompt concern: What happens when school is back?

COLUMBIA — Social distancing does not seem to come naturally in Columbia's Five Points district.

The neighborhood has been a gathering place for commerce and college students for more than a century. With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, however, its allure has drawn new attention and even criticism. City, business and university leaders say they are working to prevent the district from becoming a problem, especially when most students return in August.

The state’s top infectious disease investigator, Dr. Linda Bell, was among those who saw young people congregating in Five Points during the evening, an event she recounted in a virtual meeting with Richland County Council. Young people were standing close to each other on the sidewalks outside some businesses.

“Not a one of them had a mask on, and that concerns me deeply,” said Bell, the state epidemiologist. “As long as we see those types of behaviors, we’re going to see high levels of disease activity.”

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said there has been discussion about how to control the issue, especially with the owners of bars in the neighborhood that are a draw to the college crowd.

The city is working with bars and other businesses in Five Points to address the problem, including providing signage and sidewalk markings to remind people to keep at least six feet of space between themselves and others. Businesses mostly have been good about observing coronavirus rules such as limited occupancy and masks inside their premises, Benjamin said, but he has been telling them that they have to take action on crowding outside their establishments, too.

"Businesses have to do their part, even in the public right-of-way," he said.

Benjamin and University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen have been discussing how to get ahead of the issue. During an online question-and-answer session May 6, Caslen was asked by a parent about what Five Points would look like on weekends when most students are back on campus in August.

"It's probably of everything my No. 1 concern," Caslen said.

The university will be mounting a campaign to inform students that their best conduct on such practices as social distancing will be necessary not just for themselves but also for the larger community where they go to school, spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

Some students inevitably will not heed the call, but Caslen said he is hoping that others will encourage them to abide by the standards.

"This is something we have to address," Caslen said. "We are hoping our students will rise to the occasion. I'm confident they will," Caslen said.

Caslen noted that more than 11,000 USC students have been back in Columbia after spring break, staying in off-campus housing. He said he sees the relative lack of issues with their behavior as a hopeful sign that USC students will heed the call to observe the standards in August.

A prominent critic of the bar culture in Five Points said he has heard complaints from neighbors about the crowds in Five Points and believes that those in business there need to do more to address the public health issues involved.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who has been a leader of neighborhood opposition to the practices of bars in Five Points, believes that businesses need to rein in young people.

"They feel invincible," Harpootlian said. "What we're looking for is the people who aren't kids to make adult decisions."

Harpootlian and some residents in nearby neighborhoods have opposed the relicensing of some bars in Five Points, arguing that behavior has become a consistent problem. While some bars have closed rather than fight, others are defending their liquor licenses in court. Taneyhill's Group Therapy, a longtime nightspot in the district, recently won its relicensing appeal despite opposition.

How bars conduct themselves and control their customers' actions during the pandemic certainly will be brought up during licensing hearings, Harpootlian said.

Steve Cook, president of the board of the Five Points Association and a restaurant owner, said that what is happening on some evenings in the area is little different from similar issues around the country in places such as beaches.

Owners of Five Points businesses have been working with the police and fire marshals to ensure that rules such as lower maximum occupancies are being observed inside stores and bars. Business owners can only can offer guidance to those who are out on the sidewalk, Cook said, but are not empowered to enforce laws on city streets.