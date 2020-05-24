Funerals, Memorial Day observances more distant at SC national cemeteries amid coronavirus

BEAUFORT — It's quiet at Joseph Qualls' funeral.

The 83-year-old Army veteran from Johns Island is being buried at Beaufort National Cemetery. It's Wednesday, less than a week before Memorial Day, and the solemn moment was not what anyone expected it to be.

There is no bugler present to send the sharp wail of taps into the air. There is no honor guard to fire blanks at the overcast sky. There is no clergyman to recite Scripture toward the heavens. The only sounds are the soft wind blowing through the Spanish moss on the oak trees and the patter of light spring rain hitting row after row of white headstones.

A caravan of cars is idled near a gravesite to watch Qualls' wooden casket get slowly lowered into the Carolina clay. His brother, Jesse Qualls, watches from the hearse on the road. He holds his phone out the rolled-down window for his son to see his uncle's burial on FaceTime. The family is not allowed outside of the car and no one other than the cemetery staff can be right by the tombstone when the former soldier is laid to rest.

This month, hair salons are welcoming droves of bushy-haired customers. Gyms can greet eager cross-fit and yoga enthusiasts. Outdoor bars by the beach can pour a drink for patrons. But during the Memorial Day holiday, restrictions are still in place at South Carolina's national cemeteries where families who want to grieve the loss of their loved-ones have to rush their goodbyes.

The federal government has dictated strict policies amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year, there will be no honor guards, no flag drops and no large ceremonies to remember American's fallen service members. The National Cemetery Administration, a branch of the Department of Veterans Affairs, has limited the events to 10 people, at most, at a burial.

“We are committed to the safety of our veterans, their families and employees, and have implemented an aggressive public health response to COVID-19,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement. “At the same time, we continue to take steps to provide flexibility to veterans and their loved ones, where possible.”

All veterans, and their spouses, can be buried at one of America's national cemeteries when they die. The VA spends millions of dollars each year to maintain reverent places where the country's service members can be laid to rest with honor, dignity and respect.

But as coronavirus spread throughout the country and South Carolina, the rituals have stopped. Some have opted to have their loved ones' remains cremated, and they plan to wait until the public health concerns lessen so a proper ceremony can be conducted at a later date.

This has created a backlog of ceremonies said Jeff Applegate, assistant director of Beaufort's National Cemetery. He anticipates it will create a scheduling problem in the future.

“It allows loved ones to hold on to their loved ones until we return to more routine operations," Applegate said. "This whole situation is unprecedented and we’re holding daily meetings as to how we can best help people. We want to honor the veterans and their families, but we are also balancing CDC guidelines and public health concerns.”

But some relatives don't want to wait, like Judy Hatfield. Her husband, a Navy veteran from St. Helena Island, died May 14. His children, grandchildren and loved ones all came to South Carolina to send off the former sailor as he was laid to rest.

His cremated remains were buried at Beaufort. Because there wouldn't be workers around to lower the casket, like Qualls' burial, Judy was allowed to walk up to the tombstone. She carried a folded American flag in her hands that she wanted to leave for her husband.

The cemetery staff took it from her and placed it in a plastic bag and zipped it shut. Coronavirus can be transferred from surface to surface contact so it could be too risky for workers or visitors.

Judy's son, Troy Hatfield, was parked by the gravesite in a van with a Connecticut license plate. He had driven more than 1,000 miles to be there for his dad's funeral.

"We at least expected to have the family out of the car and to be able to stand around the grave," Troy said. "We expected some restrictions, but I wish we could have done that."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Tom Wright, the vice president for Copeland Funeral Service, was helping with Hatfield's arrangements. He said he is there to make his clients feel like they have closure, like they had a chance to say goodbye. But he feels the restrictions at the National Cemeteries are too tight.

“They can’t do honors," Wright said. “If a man or woman served their country, why can’t they do that? That makes it tough that a veteran can’t be fully respected.”

Amid it all, Judy Hatfield took the rules in stride. Some of those in the caravan wore masks. She didn't. She shook hands. She gave hugs. She was solemn, but managed to smile at times.

"I have to accept that we did what we could do," Judy said. "It's a good feeling to send him off."

The week and weekend of Memorial Day typically transforms Beaufort National Cemetery and Fort Jackson National Ceremony in Columbia. The graves are typically filled with bright pastel flowers and small American flags that paint a sea of red and blue among the white headstones.

But the cemetery staffs have found other ways to pay respects to the fallen. While flags cannot be placed at every grave, the Beaufort staff worked to install what they call "an avenue of flags" on the grounds. Two rows totaling 50 large flags dot the main entryway to the cemetery.

While there are not a lot of visitors during the pandemic, the cemetery staff said they are still staying busy.

"Usually we see more people dropping off flags or flowers," Caretaker Alex Garcia said. "It's certainly a lot less people but we still have a job to do."

They are continuing to make the grounds look clean and respectful for those who come to bury their loved ones, like Donald Blalock.

The former Navy electronic technician came to Beaufort to bury his wife, Alexis. It's just him in his car and a hearse waiting on the road. The casket is driven away and taken to a staging area.

A staff member meets by the casket and grabs a roll of disinfectant towels to wipe down the coffin. Sometimes flags draping the coffins are folded up and stored. Flowers are discarded or placed at the headstone.

Donald makes his way over to the the grave site in his car. He opts to stand outside his vehicle, and looks onward from the road. He knows the circumstances are different than he expected and he watches from a distance as the casket is lowered.

"It's fitting that's she's buried with heroes," he said. "Because she was my hero."

After the casket is lowered, Donald doesn't stay long. He looks at the sky and tells a cemetery staff member that scattered rain is supposed to come.

He'll come back when the storm, and the pandemic, eventually passes.