Frustrations build in Mount Pleasant over roadblocks preventing access to public beaches

MOUNT PLEASANT — To the east are public beaches. To the west are 90,000 or so people who might like to use them.

And in between are barricades and police checkpoints.

As Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island continue to maintain daytime police checkpoints barring from the islands people who don't work or live there, residents and officials in South Carolina's fourth-largest city are getting increasingly frustrated.

Mount Pleasant Town Council is holding an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. Friday to consider a non-binding resolution calling on Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island "to allow Town of Mount Pleasant Citizens and Citizens of the State of South Carolina access to public beaches and waters."

"Neither IoP nor Sullivan's own the roads they are barricading, nor do they own the beaches," Mount Pleasant Councilman Jake Rambo said on Twitter.

"Hundreds of thousand of our county tax dollars are spent every year to renourish the public beaches," he added.

Hundreds of Mount Pleasant residents have signed an online petition calling for the islands to lose taxpayer funding for roads and beach renourishment.

"This issue is admittedly not earth-shatteringly important, but, this is a needless, selfish power grab by these towns that should be challenged," the petition states.

Mount Pleasant earlier this week voted to reopen most of the town's parks on Friday. During the discussion, some council members questioned if the parks should be restricted to town residents, as the neighboring beaches have been restricted to island residents during the day.

Currently, both barrier islands restrict access to the entire islands — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sullivan's Island and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Isle of Palms. Before and after those times, there are no access restrictions and the beaches are open for exercise, with social distancing rules and groups size limits in place.

Earlier this week, Sullivan's Island Town Council voted to continue the 7-to-7 checkpoints, while Isle of Palms City Council voted to change that island's checkpoints from 7-to-7 to 8-to-5, allowing more access during daylight hours.

"Rather than using political platforms to stir controversy, I ask that our fellow elected officials read our minutes or watch our meetings to understand the rationale behind our decision to implement our safety measures," Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll said in a two-page letter to Mount Pleasant's mayor and Town Council on Thursday.

"We do not make these decisions lightly as their ramifications could be life or death for someone you may know and love," Carroll said.

The letter made clear that Isle of Palms does not plan to change its restrictions.

"We will not disregard the medical evidence and put our residents, staff, and any beachgoer, regardless of where they call home, at risk," Carroll wrote. "The beaches we all love will still be here when this crisis is over, until then, all are welcome to exercise on the beach before 8:00 a.m. and after 5:00 p.m."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.