Frontier Airlines joins JetBlue in requiring face masks on passengers; both serve Charleston

Frontier Airlines is the latest carrier to require passengers to wear face masks.

The Denver-based airline announced Thursday that all passengers must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at ticket counters, gate areas and on the plane, beginning May 8. Face coverings have been required for the carrier's flight crews since April 13.

JetBlue Airways will require passengers to wear masks starting Monday.

"We want our passengers to feel comfortable when flying with us by protecting themselves and their fellow travelers as we all navigate the COVID-19 pandemic," said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines.

"This new measure is aligned with CDC recommendations and those of many municipalities within the U.S. that include wearing a face covering when out in public," Biffle said.

The new measure does not apply to very young children, for whom a a face covering is inadvisable.

Earlier this month Frontier implemented a program that requires passengers to accept a health acknowledgment prior to completing check-in via the company’s website or mobile app.

Passengers are required to certify that neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited coronavirus-related symptoms in the past 14 days, they will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever and they will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight.

Like other airlines, Frontier uses a fogging disinfectant and wipes down planes every night.

To support social distancing, Frontier is blocking every other row on its aircraft departing on flights through the first week of May and is allowing customers to change seats once on board within their respective zones.

Both Frontier and JetBlue serve Charleston International Airport. Flights are down more than 95 percent across the U.S. and in the Lowcountry.